Ohio Gov Signs Law to Extend Current Concealed License Expiration

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 614 into law, legislation that should help to relax the concerns of law-abiding Ohio gun owners whose CHLs are expiring soon.

An amendment to HB 614 extends all CHL expiration dates through at least June 30, 2021. In addition, if a license expires between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the license is further extended an additional 90 days past the expiration date.

The amendment also removes the contiguous county requirement during the time of Ohio's “emergency order” related to the COVID virus. So, a licensee may renew at ANY sheriff’s​ office in Ohio. The law ordinarily restricts applications and renewals to a person's home county and adjacent counties.

