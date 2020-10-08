Safariland 7TS Series Holsters for Red Dot Optic Available for SIG SAUER Handguns

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, today announced its popular 7TS RDS models, specifically designed to fit and protect handguns with red dot optics and rail-mounted lights, are now available for SIG SAUER handguns. These new fits are offered in duty, tactical and concealment models and are available for the SIG SAUER P320RX, X-Five/Full Size/V-TAC/M17, M18/X-Carry and X-Compact.

“Red dot optics have become a reliable way to speed up target acquisition,” said James Dawson, duty gear category director for Safariland. “We’ve seen a surge in demand for our current 7TS RDS holsters and are pleased to add the SIG options to the line-up. These new models will open up options for SIG owners.”

Safariland builds its 7TS RDS holsters from SafariSeven, a proprietary DuPont nylon blend. SafariSeven allows for precision manufacturing and retains exceptional durability, even in temperature extremes. These holsters perform reliably and are practically impervious to the elements. 7TS holsters require little maintenance and are easy to keep looking good. Best of all, SafariSeven is completely non-abrasive and won’t add wear to firearm finishes.

Unlike most red dot holsters, 7TS RDS models are equipped with ALS® locking retention and protection for the optic. The protective hood that shields the red dot optic pivots automatically when the user releases the ALS retention lever via the thumb as they draw. When the user reholsters, the handgun is automatically secured in the holster and the user can then rotate the protective hood back into place, covering the red dot.

These new 7TS RDS model variations are currently available:

Duty: 7360RDS, 7362RDS, 7365RDS, 7390RDS, 7392RDS, 7395RDS

7360RDS, 7362RDS, 7365RDS, 7390RDS, 7392RDS, 7395RDS Tactical: 7304RDS, 7305RDS, 7354RDS, 7355RDS, 7384RDS, 7385RDS

7304RDS, 7305RDS, 7354RDS, 7355RDS, 7384RDS, 7385RDS Concealment: 7367RDS, 7376RDS, 7377RDS, 7378RDS, 7379RDS

Each of the new holsters are equipped for the SIG SAUER Romeo1 and Romeo1Pro, Vortex Viper or Venom, Trijicon RMR, Trijicon SRO, Dr. Optic, Leupold Deltapoint Pro, or Burris Fastfire. In addition, holster fits are available to accommodate the Streamlight TLR-7, Surefire XC-1, XC-2, Nightstick TCM 550, or Inforce APLc.

About Safariland Duty Gear

Established in 1964, the Safariland® holster brand has earned worldwide renown and a leadership position in the industry for its technologically advanced holsters and other gear to the law enforcement, military, concealment and competitive sporting markets. Safariland holsters, belts and accessories provide users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively. Safariland is credited for developing the first Level III Retention™ holster for the uniformed duty market. With a reputation for INNOVATION NOT IMITATION®, the Safariland brand continues its position as the worldwide leader in retention holsters. Safariland is a part of The Safariland Group family of brands. For more information, visit www.safariland.com/dutygear.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Defense Technology®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and Nik®. The Safariland Group's mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.