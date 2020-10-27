Senate Confirms ACB; Furious Warren Calls Process ‘Corrupt and Illegitimate’

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- By a 52-48 Senate vote Monday evening, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, igniting a backlash from angry Democrats whose fury may have been best represented by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who branded Barrett’s ascension to the high court as a “corrupt and illegitimate process.”

But it was vehemently anti-gun Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut who laid down a veiled threat during his remarks.

As quoted by Fox News, Blumenthal warned his Senate colleagues, “The fact is that our Republican colleagues are shattering the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word, and there will be consequences. There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks his or her word to another.”

Blumenthal also declared, “Nothing less than everything is at stake. A shift in the balance of the court that will last for decades if we do not correct it – and believe me, there are appropriate measures that should be considered.”

But Republicans stood firm, perhaps showing the kind of backbone conservatives have wanted to see for several years.

Democrats admitted days ago there was little, if anything, they could do to prevent Barrett’s confirmation. It was the fulfillment of an important campaign pledge by Donald Trump in 2016 to bring balance back to the federal court system by nominating qualified constitutional conservatives to fill court vacancies.

But nobody could have foreseen the magnitude of that pivotal pledge four years ago, as the president has filled more than 250 federal court seats and three Supreme Court positions in less than four years.

According to Fox News, the last president to nominate three new high court justices was Ronald Reagan.

From nomination to confirmation, the process took less than 40 days, making the far left even more angry. According to several reports, one of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes was that her replacement would be appointed by the next president. If Trump wins re-election Nov. 3, that would have taken an impossible four years to fulfill.

CNN wasted no time in taking a dig at the president eight days before the election, making sure to remind listeners that Judge Barrett is “President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee,” as if that were something for which to be ashamed.

Associate Justice Barrett will hit the ground running, with some important cases coming before the court within days. One of those deals with Barack Obama’s “Affordable Care Act,” which many say was not affordable at all. The New York Times also noted other cases “including abortion rights, gay rights, business regulation and the environment.” Interestingly, potential gun rights cases weren't spotlighted.

But on the horizon could be several Second Amendment cases. Now, with a sure five-vote conservative majority that will not be concerned about a wrong vote by Chief Justice John Roberts, the country could see some cases dealing with gun rights outside of the home, and whether semi-auto modern sporting rifles—the so-called “assault rifles” Democrat Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris want to ban if they win—are protected by the Amendment.

Many believe it was doubt about which way Roberts might vote that caused the court earlier this year to decline hearing any of ten important gun rights cases that were on the table.

Indeed, Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, told AmmoLand News via a text message, “The confirmation of Judge Barrett will help make the Second Amendment great again.”

The only Republican voting against confirmation was Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. She is locked in a tight re-election race, the outcome of which could go either way.

As noted by CNN, “Barrett, who is 48 years old, is likely to serve on the court for decades and will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, a shift in its makeup that could have dramatic implications for a range of issues that could come before it, including the future of the Affordable Care Act and any potential disputes regarding the 2020 election.”

Even if Trump loses Nov. 3, his lasting legacy will be how he re-shaped the federal courts and the Supreme Court, which is no small feat.

With only days remaining before the election, America’s gun owners are being urged to vote. Their choice now is more clear than ever between a president who has filled federal court vacancies with judges who are likely to support the Second Amendment, and a former vice president who sent a career on Capitol Hill trying to erode it.





About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.