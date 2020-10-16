Winchester, the Official Ammunition of the SCTP International Team

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (October 16, 2020) — Winchester Ammunition is the champion in supporting the youth shooting sports. As the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and the SCTP International Team, Winchester is helping promote the SCTP mission and provide access to competitive shooting sports to thousands of young men and women around the country each year.

The new 2020-2021 SCTP International Team was decided this summer at the 2020 National Championship event and is listed below. These elite competitors distinguished themselves from their peers in the extremely challenging international events where targets are harder, faster, and travel farther than those within American Trap and Skeet. Winchester congratulates the new International Team members and all those who participated in the competition

Bunker Trap women:

Aiko Coloso – Florida

Taylor Dale – Wisconsin

Sydney Krieger – Arizona

Loretta Christian – Arizona

Bunker Trap men:

Logan Samson – Alaska

Tristan Schroder – Michigan

Matthew Killeen – Arizona

International Skeet women:

Erin Lokke – Minnesota

Sarah Schwacher – Wisconsin

Phoebe Smith – Tennessee

Madeline Corbin – Wisconsin

International Skeet men:

Zachary Maggard – Tennessee

Josh Corbin – Wisconsin

Preston Bailey – Missouri

Jordan Sapp – Arizona

The SCTP will host the 2020 Bunker 300 October 16-18, an open International Trap competition at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio. The 2020-2021 SCTP International Team members will be on-site competing in the event against any SCTP challengers that care to test their mettle.

Participants use a AA load specifically developed by Winchester for International Shooting Sport Federation rules that contains a lightweight 24-gram shot load that travels at 1325 fps. While most target loads contain 1 or 1-1/8 oz of shot, the lighter 24-gram load is intended to make the international competition even more challenging while the high velocity is needed to connect on these fast-flying targets. Winchester SKUs for these items are as follows – Trap: AANL127 and Skeet: AANL129.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org