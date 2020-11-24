New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Here are 101 reasons why I oppose the so-called “Gun Safety” thrown around by gun banners and politicians.

When “Gun Safety” is used as Propaganda. When honest citizens are turned into criminals in the name of “Gun Safety.” When groups claiming to want “Gun Safety” provide no gun safety training programs that teach the actual safe use of guns. When the NRA – the #1 genuine Gun Safety organization – is attacked by those claiming to support “Gun Safety.” When “Gun Safety” has been hijacked by the anti-2nd Amendment Lobby. When “Gun Safety” is a Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing used to eviscerate firearm freedoms. When “Gun Safety” is merely cover for Bloomberg’s purchased politicians and anti-gun front groups. When “Gun Safety” is a dog whistle for The Left. When confiscation of citizens' firearms is done in the name of “Gun Safety.” When celebrities – who misuse weapons in movies and on TV – demand “Gun Safety.” When Internet videos and TV programs showing lawful gunsmithing are banned in the name of “Gun Safety.” When “Gun Safety” is used to ban affordable handguns so that the poor are left defenseless. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban semiautomatic rifles When “Gun Safety” is used to ban semiautomatic shotguns. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban expensive handguns. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban so-called “high capacity magazines.” When “Gun Safety” is used to ban .50 caliber firearms. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban modern sporting rifles. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban homemade firearms. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban custom-built firearms. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban pistol braces. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban barrel shrouds. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban folding stocks. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban pistol grips. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban bayonet lugs. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban threaded barrels. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban telescoping stocks. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban sniper rifles. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban so-called “ghost guns.” When “Gun Safety” is used to ban hollow nose ammunition. When “Gun Safety” is used to ban “silencers.” When “Gun Safety” is used to ban so-called “cop-killer bullets” (that have never killed a cop). When “Gun Safety” is used to ban concealed carry. When “Gun Safety” is used to oppose national carry reciprocity. When “Gun Safety” is used to oppose a Supreme Court Nominee. When “Gun Safety” is used to create arbitrary and secret gun disqualification categories such as a “No Fly” list. When actual Gun Safety is not taught in schools in the name of “Gun Safety.” When “Gun Safety” is used to ban target shooting with your kids. When “Gun Safety” is used to lockdown gun stores. When “Gun Safety” is used to lockdown gun ranges. When “Gun Safety” is used to create a registration database. When “Gun Safety” is used to impose waiting periods to purchase a gun (while criminals do not wait). When “Gun Safety” is used to impose waiting periods to purchase ammunition (while criminals do not wait). When “Gun Safety” is used to require trigger-locks or disassembly so that guns cannot be used to defend our homes. When “Gun Safety” is used to have doctors and nurses ask us questions that are unrelated to medical health. When “Gun Safety” is used to hold gun manufacturers liable for criminal misuse of their product. When “Gun Safety” is used to hold gun dealers liable for misuse of guns by criminals. When “Gun Safety” is used to arbitrarily deny gun permits. When “Gun Safety” is used by social media to de-platform 2nd Amendment advocates. When “Gun Safety” is used by social media to block 2nd Amendment advocates. When “Gun Safety” is used by social media to suspend 2nd Amendment advocates. When “Gun Safety” is used by social media to restrict 2nd Amendment advocates. When “Gun Safety” is used by social media to demonetize 2nd Amendment advocates. When “Gun Safety” is used by anti-gun rights advocates to immediately politicize a mass shooting. When “Gun Safety” is used to excessively tax guns. When “Gun Safety” is used to excessively tax ammunition. When “Gun Safety” is used to claim “real men” don't own guns. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on sexual orientation. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on gender. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on a physical disability. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on race. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on ethnicity. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on religious beliefs. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on culture. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on language. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on economic class. When “Gun Safety” is used to discriminate against gun purchasers based on political opinions. When “Gun Safety” is used to claim a public health epidemic. When “Gun Safety” is used to justify anti-gun Presidential Executive Action. When “Gun Safety” is used to close the so-called “gun show loophole” When “Gun Safety” is used to lie about so-called “common-sense gun laws” When “Gun Safety” is used to take so-called “weapons of war” “off the street.” When “Gun Safety” is used to claim that guns should only be allowed for hunting. When “Gun Safety” is used to restrict the number of guns a person may own. When “Gun Safety” is used to take away 2nd Amendment Rights for a misdemeanor conviction. When “Gun Safety” is used to take away 2nd Amendment Rights for a non-violent felony conviction. When “Gun Safety” is used to increase the waiting period on a NICS delay (from 3 days to 10 days) before a gun transfer is allowed. When “Gun Safety” is used by colleges and universities to ban campus carry. When “Gun Safety” is used to end the online sale of guns. When “Gun Safety” is used to end the online sale of ammunition. When “Gun Safety” is used to end the online sale of gun parts and accessories. When “Gun Safety” is used to justify “Red Flag” property confiscation without Due Process. When “Gun Safety” is used to require, under the threat of criminal prosecution, unreliable and dangerous “smart gun” technology. When “Gun Safety” is used to require, under the threat of criminal prosecution, the reporting of lost or stolen guns. When “Gun Safety” is used to “buy back” guns the government never owned in the first place. When “Gun Safety” ignores Thomas Jefferson: “Malo periculosam, libertatem quam quietam servitutem.” (I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.) When “Gun Safety” again ignores Thomas Jefferson: “No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms.” When “Gun Safety” again ignores Thomas Jefferson: “The Constitution of most of our states (and of the United States) assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed.” When “Gun Safety” further ignores Thomas Jefferson: “The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes…. Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.” When “Gun Safety” still ignores Thomas Jefferson: “A strong body makes the mind strong. As to the species of exercises, I advise the gun. While this gives moderate exercise to the body, it gives boldness, enterprise, and independence to the mind. Games played with the ball, and others of that nature, are too violent for the body and stamp no character on the mind. Let your gun, therefore, be your constant companion of your walks.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” When “Gun Safety” again Benjamin Franklin: “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote!” When “Gun Safety” ignores Noah Webster: “Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed, as they are in almost every country in Europe. The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.” When “Gun Safety” ignores William Pitt (the Older): “Necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Richard Henry Lee: “To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Patrick Henry: “The great object is that every man be armed. Everyone who is able might have a gun.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Samuel Adams: “The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” When “Gun Safety” ignores George Mason: “To disarm the people…[i]s the most effectual way to enslave them.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Zachariah Johnson: “The people are not to be disarmed of their weapons. They are left in full possession of them.” When “Gun Safety” ignores Dachau Survivor Theodore Haas: “These Sarah Brady types must be educated to understand that because we have an armed citizenry, a dictatorship has not happened in America. These anti-gun fools are more dangerous to liberty than street criminals or foreign spies.” When “Gun Safety” ignores that the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Shall Not be Infringed.”

I will oppose “Gun Safety” when it is being used as a lie to fool the public. I resent the destruction of its true meaning and its use for political purposes to take away our rights.

As a Certified Firearms Instructor and responsible gun owner, I will always support TRUE GUN SAFETY.





About Evan Nappen

Known as “America’s Gun Lawyer,” Evan Nappen is above all a tireless defender of justice. Host of the praised “Gun Lawyer” Podcast, author of eight bestselling books and countless articles on firearms, knives, weapons history, and the law, a certified Firearms Instructor, and avid weapons collector and historian with a vast collection that spans almost five decades, it’s no wonder he’s become the trusted, go-to expert for local, industry, and national media outlets. Called on regularly by radio, television, and online news media for his commentary and expertise on breaking news, Evan has appeared on countless shows including Fox, CNN, Court TV, WOR-New York. As a creative arts consultant, he also lends his weapons law and historical expertise to an elite, discerning cadre of movie and television producers and directors, and novelists. He also provides expert testimony and consultations for defense attorneys across America.