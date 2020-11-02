EOTECH Vudu 5-25x50 FFP Rifle Scope Remains Top Tactical Workhorse

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The EOTECH Vudu 5-25×50 first focal plane rifle scope is a favorite optic among law enforcement, military, and precision rifle competitors. It has earned top honors in the field and at the range because of its compact, rugged design and superior optics.

The Vudu 5-25x features incredible edge-to edge clarity and true color representation in a compact unit just over 11-inches in length. Compared to larger and more bulky, high-magnification scopes, the Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope is hands-down the optic of choice of snipers and long-range competition rifle shooters across the country!

The Vudu 5-25x combines reliable first focal plane ranging with a unique push/pull elevation turret locking system. EOTECH's EZ Chek Zero Stop promotes effortless adjustment and instant return to zero. This scope is offered in either the standard MD3 reticle or the Horus® H59™ offering more advanced correction capability in windage and elevation.

Given the scope's compact build, there is ample room to mount a night vision or thermal device in front of the rifle scope and make adjustments to the device without ever leaving the optic.

Adjustment clicks are positive and tactile, allowing a shooter to adjust on the fly with confidence. A single CR 2032 battery powers the Vudu 5-25's reticle illumination, and the scope's parallax and illumination controls are combined in a single turret for convenient adjustments.

All of which explains why the Vudu 5-25x has made such a huge impact in Precision Rifle Series competitions across the country. Competitors trust the Vudu 5-25×50 to provide accuracy and consistency while shaving inches and ounces from their rifle.

Technical Specifications: Vudu 5-25×50 FFP Rifle Scope

Magnification: 5-25x

Focal Plane: First Focal Plane

Tube Diameter: 34mm

Eye Relief: 5x: 75-94 mm (2.96- 3.71 in); 25x: 83-92 mm (3.27 – 3.63 in)

Exit Pupil: 5x: 5.5 mm (.22 in); 25x: 2.1 mm (.08 in)

Field-Of-View (Degrees): 5x: 4.45 degrees; 25x: 0.88 degrees

Field-of-View (@100 YARDS) 5x: 7.1 m (23.3 ft); 25x: 1.43 (4.7 ft)

Exterior Finish: Flat Black; Type III anodized

Battery Type: CR2032

Auto Power-Down to Sleep Mode: Approximately 2 hours

Battery Life, Typical Time of Use at Room Temperature: Approximately 500 hours at middle brightness setting 5

Overall Length: 285 mm (11.2 in)

Weight w/ Battery: 835 g (29.5 oz)

Tube Material: Aircraft-grade Aluminum

Included: Throw Lever, Sunshade, Battery, Lens Cloth, Allen Wrench for Zero Stop

MSRP: starting at $2,099.00

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH designs, manufactures and markets electro-optical products, Vudu rifle optics, thermal devices, and night vision systems. Due to its advanced technology, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) are among the fastest and most intuitive sighting systems on the planet. This is exactly why you'll find them on the weapons of America's most elite law enforcement professionals and special operations warriors. You'll immediately see the advantage the instant you engage a target. www.eotechinc.com