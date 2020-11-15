MIRA Safety CM6M CBRN Gas Mask Full-Face Coronavirus Protection $219.98 FREE S&H&R

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gas mask pros at MIRA Safety have a sale on their best selling MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask – Full-Face Respirator for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense) Defense for $219.98 with FREE shipping and FREE returns. Their products are in use in 100's of government agencies across the globe.

Editors Note: While the CM-6M Gas Mask is featured here because it is a good basic mask for the family at a discounted price if you are the defense provider and going to be the one TCB while armed we suggest you pony up the $10.00 more and get the CM-7M Military Grade Gas Mask (image below)as it protects the wearer’s airways, eyes, and face from toxic chemicals, gases, vapors, and radioactive dust while allowing for good optics when in combat to provide a tactical advantage. You will also need a stock of filters and they are all interchangeable between the two models.

If you use it for Coronavirus, which model do you suggest? Do you need to change the filter each time if you go out with possible affected patients around?

All the masks on our website, so long as they are used per best practices and form a tight seal, would protect your breathing passages and eyes from viral threats. A filter cannot be regenerated in any way, and once used, it is considered toxic waste and must be disposed of. So to answer your question, yes, you would have to change the filter each time if it's exposed to a viral agent.

About

MIRA Safety is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality respirators, safety equipment, and tactical gear located in Austin, Texas. We strive to provide the general public the ability to protect themselves with the same advanced self-defense gear used by professionals in the military and law enforcement. Our complete inventory is strictly professional-grade, granting each of us the confidence that we could entrust our own lives to the products we sell. MIRA Safety has built strong international partnerships with agencies worldwide thanks to our competitive prices and a firm commitment to quality workmanship. Our products are specifically tailored to meet the needs of everyone – including children and individuals with few options for protective gear. When you purchase your emergency preparedness, industrial safety, and tactical defense products through MIRA Safety, you can rest assured you are opting for the highest levels of quality. Every product we offer comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, as well as a 5-year warranty on select products.

MIRA Safety CM6M CBRN Gas Mask Full-Face Coronavirus Protection $219.98 FREE S&H&R

MIRA Safety Gas Mask Reviews, Note one video is CM-6 & one is CM-7:

MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask Deal Cart Check 11/15/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!