MIRA Safety CM6M CBRN Gas Mask Full-Face Coronavirus Protection $219.98 FREE S&H&R

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The gas mask pros at MIRA Safety have a sale on their best selling MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask – Full-Face Respirator for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense) Defense for $219.98 with FREE shipping and FREE returns. Their products are in use in 100's of government agencies across the globe.
Editors Note: While the CM-6M Gas Mask is featured here because it is a good basic mask for the family at a discounted price if you are the defense provider and going to be the one TCB while armed we suggest you pony up the $10.00 more and get the CM-7M Military Grade Gas Mask (image below)as it protects the wearer’s airways, eyes, and face from toxic chemicals, gases, vapors, and radioactive dust while allowing for good optics when in combat to provide a tactical advantage. You will also need a stock of filters and they are all interchangeable between the two models.
If you use it for Coronavirus, which model do you suggest? Do you need to change the filter each time if you go out with possible affected patients around?
All the masks on our website, so long as they are used per best practices and form a tight seal, would protect your breathing passages and eyes from viral threats. A filter cannot be regenerated in any way, and once used, it is considered toxic waste and must be disposed of. So to answer your question, yes, you would have to change the filter each time if it's exposed to a viral agent.
MIRA Safety is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of high-quality respirators, safety equipment, and tactical gear located in Austin, Texas.
We strive to provide the general public the ability to protect themselves with the same advanced self-defense gear used by professionals in the military and law enforcement. Our complete inventory is strictly professional-grade, granting each of us the confidence that we could entrust our own lives to the products we sell.
MIRA Safety has built strong international partnerships with agencies worldwide thanks to our competitive prices and a firm commitment to quality workmanship. Our products are specifically tailored to meet the needs of everyone – including children and individuals with few options for protective gear. When you purchase your emergency preparedness, industrial safety, and tactical defense products through MIRA Safety, you can rest assured you are opting for the highest levels of quality. Every product we offer comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, as well as a 5-year warranty on select products.
MIRA Safety CM6M CBRN Gas Mask Full-Face Coronavirus Protection $219.98 FREE S&H&R
MIRA Safety Gas Mask Reviews, Note one video is CM-6 & one is CM-7:
MIRA Safety CM-6M Tactical Gas Mask Deal Cart Check 11/15/2020:
I’ve heard 300BLK and it’s cousins, along with uncle napalm, can kill the corona-virus. .
I’ve had PD-100 full-face respirators for quite some time, with a bag of extra filters. Cost me a fraction of what these “FEAR MUNGERS” want for their “military” madness. I was a carpenter and used them to keep dust particles out of my lungs, or painting with toxic shit. They may now have a second useful purpose, for my wife and I. I always have 3-4 100 count 7mil rubber gloves on hand, for working on odd stuff. Even have a couple Tyvek jumpsuits with hoods. Never got around to spray painting the house. Must have been a reason. Doesn’t… Read more »
Perhaps it’s all the talk of “ammunition control” on top of gun control proposals. Seeing how California doesn’t work – people are getting into reloading and/or stocking up supplies. Not a bad idea – I predict immediate huge price increases on everything if demos do well in the election. Won’t require taking presidency, just holding the house and taking a senate seat to two. By the time bills hit the house, retailers will have mostly empty shelves.
Hoping it doesn’t come to that, but prepare for the worst.
It is all jive! Filter systems in these types of masks are not tight enough to catch super tiny viruses! They can feature other elements that will help with “larger” CBR type elements–not viruses unless they are carried by moisture and then trapped in the filter–which is what happens with a $3.00 N95 mask–then again for the next couple of months N95s are on a worldwide back order mostly all now going to governments and hospitals. This is a $200 RIP for viral protection (especially with extra cost filters that will not accomplish viral protection).
MERV rated filters 17-20 will stop the virus size particles but in reality a much lower rated filter will stop the virus before it reaches your exposed tissues in your face. (I have no idea what these MIRA masks are rated to?) COVI-19 is traveling in body fluid and these mask will prevent that from getting into the tissues of your face. A standard face shield will also prevent this. The N95 mask “is said to work” works but does not provide eye protection. None of the face protection covers decon procedures which are needed to prevent post transmission. So… Read more »
@Core – How long can it survive on surfaces. If mask catches virus laden droplets, would the mask still be contaminated the next day after it has dried out. My thought is that ordinary cleanliness practices will provide 95% protection if one keeps fingers away from face. Even if insufficient to prevent infection, reducing initial viral loading should help with immune system recognition lag (definitely not technical term, but hopefully meaning is clear). I expect we will all get this eventually, it’s really a question of reducing both mortality and simultaneous down time. Economic impact is likely to far larger… Read more »
I see people touching their face and breathing through their mouth all the time. Unless I get something in my eyes I don’t touch my face in public. I also don’t breath through my mouth unless I am exercising or working hard. The first is on my bicycle and the second is avoided if at all possible.
Jim, your telling it like it is. Commonsense dictates. What happened to the, “keep 2 weeks worth of food on hand”? Hell you better have 6 months to a years worth of canned and dry goods put away for a rainy day. If time permits, my garden will be the biggest my wife has ever seen. She thought I grew some big shit before, been building my compost pile all winter. Plenty of shit to grow with. Even have stockpiled all the “seeds” I needed for the past few years. Just another day in paradise.
1 I open,
Remember when Holder said that anyone with a 3 day supply of food should be considered a potential terrorist, along with anyone who was ex-Military, Pro-Life, Constitutionalist, or a raft of other things? My Lefty relatives used to ask if I was a prepper or Mormon. Who’s laughing now.