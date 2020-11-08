NICS Numbers for October 2020 – More Record Gun Sales

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- During October of 2020 National Instant background Check System (NICS) numbers of checks and numbers of gun sales set new records for the month. The number of checks was 3.3 million. The calculated number of gun sales was more than 1.74 million. The previous record for checks in October was last year, with over 2.39 million checks.

About half of the background checks done in the NICS system are now done for carry permits or carry permit rechecks.

The previous record for gun sales in October was in 2016, with over 1.32 million gun sales.

In October 2019, the number of gun sales was 1.06 million. The October 2020 number is 1.64 times the number sold in October 2019. This is in line with the trend for 2020, which is about 1.7 times that of 2019.

1.74 million guns sold in October of 2020 brings the total sold in 2020 to about 16.84 million in 2020. To break past 20 million for the year, 3.16 million will need to be sold in November and December, or about 1.58 million per month. Those numbers can easily be achieved. November and December are traditionally high months for gun sales.

2020 is not a traditional year. Politics and the fear of unrest, of police ordered to stand down in many Democrat cities and states, of a push to ban the most effective defensive tools such as semi-automatic rifles and pistols, have pushed gun sales to all-time records.

The election did nothing to alleviate the apprehensions which have lead to record gun sales in 2020. Former Vice-President Biden has repeatedly called for mandated turn-ins or registration of the most popular rifles in the country. His running-mate, Senator Kamala Harris, former Attorney General of California, has a long history of extreme anti-right to keep and bear arms positions.

The appointment of Amy Comey Barret to the Supreme Court, along with the almost certainty of the Republicans holding the Senate, means the threats of packing the Supreme Court will not happen even if the Biden-Harris ticket is victorious.

The extremely close election, in spite of nearly five years of full-on political advocacy and propaganda, by nearly all the old media, against a candidate, then President, Donald Trump, means the Progressive power elite has lost much of its power to manipulate and control the American Electorate.

If President Trump loses the election, the aggressive, private, coordinated censorship of conservative voices, including Second Amendment supporters, by the tech giants of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, bear considerable responsibility.

The nail-biting character of the election, and the extreme distrust of the election numbers generated by the conduct of the media, portend more record levels of gun sales and background checks.

If President Trump loses the election, efforts by the Democrats to restrict Second Amendment rights guarantee high gun sales.

If President Trump is re-elected, gun sales may subside, but probably not.

More than 20 million guns will be sold in 2020. According to NSSF, about 40% of those sales are to new gun owners. Most of the sales are for self-defense. Higher percentages than ever before are to minorities and women.

At the end of October, there were, according to the calculated numbers, over 458 million privately owned guns in the USA.

By the end of 2020, there will be more than 460 million privately owned guns in the United States of America.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.