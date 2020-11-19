Ossoff Thinks You Are Corrupt For Defending Your Rights

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- When you get involved in the effort to protect your rights, you are acting well within the norms of the constitutional system devised by the Founders. You are using freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to peaceably assemble, and the right to petition for redress of grievances to protect our right to keep and bear arms.

In fact, if there is a “gun lobby,” it’s the activism and advocacy of people like you, the loyal Ammoland readers. This was once freely admitted by those who sought to infringe upon our rights. When you are doing this, you are doing nothing wrong.

Well, Jon Ossoff does not believe that. Ossoff, who we noted earlier supports pretty much the entire Bloomberg wish list, yet who has the gall to try to gaslight the people of Georgia into believing the support the Second Amendment, has a markedly different view of our grassroots activism.

He thinks it is “corrupt.”

Don’t take my word for it. You can see it on his own campaign site.

Your grassroots activism is corruption in his mind. Where he got such a notion that is so completely divorced from reality is beyond me, but it is a very serious threat. Now, we’ve seen this song and dance before, notably from Elizabeth Warren, who had also vowed to sic the Internal Revenue Service on the National Rifle Association.

Warren’s presidential campaign went nowhere, but the attitude is one that Second Amendment supporters need to take seriously. As of this writing, the demonization of activism and advocacy in defense of the Second Amendment is in very high gear. See the comments and actions of Letitia James in New York, where she labeled the National Rifle Association as terrorists.

Should Ossoff defeat David Perdue in the runoff, it is very likely he would use his office to urge that we be targeted for defending ourselves from being unjustly punished for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit. As of this writing litigation over a number of closely-contested states, including Georgia, is still pending, but either way, do you want another Senator who thinks your activism is corrupt?

Second Amendment supporters can go check out Senator Perdue’s campaign site to help him secure his re-election. They also should support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to not only help defeat Ossoff, but to also be ready for the 2022 midterm elections, no matter who is in the Oval Office.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.