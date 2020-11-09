Professional Hunter, Melissa Bachman Joins G.P.S. Bags

Irving, TX – GSM Outdoors, a multi-brand manufacturer and technology innovator of specialized hunting and shooting gear, adds professional hunter and phenomenal video producer/editor, Melissa Bachman to the G.P.S. Bags ever-growing team of pro-staff members.

Melissa Bachman, the host of the popular hunting show, Winchester Deadly Passion, which airs on the Sportsman Channel, is one of the industry’s most talented personalities. With skills ranging from long-range rifle shooting to up close bow hunts with dangerous big game animals, Bachman captures each hunt with excitement, education, and amazing storytelling. She is one of the most motivated, hardworking individuals in the industry that continues to set the standard for professional hunters.

Not only is Melissa Bachman talented on camera, but she also contributes to numerous print and digital hunting platforms, helping further educate new hunters and shooters.

With GSM Outdoors' latest acquisition of G.P.S. Bags, manufacturer of specialized backpacks, range bags, and totes designed specifically for dedicated shooters, hunters, and defense professionals, Melissa Bachman’s drive and professionalism, both on the range and in the woods match that of the G.P.S. series of products.

“Our team is thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Melissa! Her passion and respect for firearms and the outdoors made this an easy addition to the family of brands that we’re already affiliated with her on.” said Marketing Director, Tiffani Hogan. “We look forward to her expertise and professional input so we can continue to grow the GPS Bags brand.”

For more information on G.P.S. Bags and product offerings, visit goutdoorsproducts.com.

About GSM Outdoors

Founded in 1999, GSM Outdoors specializes in developing and marketing innovative products for the hunting, sport shooting, and outdoor enthusiast market. GSM owns several industry-leading brands including Stealth Cam, Walker’s, Cyclops, Western Rivers, American Hunter, HME, and SME. GSM’s strong focus on innovation, product development, rigorous quality control, and customer support has earned it a reputation for delivering top quality outdoor gear backed by industry leading customer service. For more information, please visit www.gsmoutdoors.com.