Steiner Optics Announces New Thermal Monocular – The Cinder

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Steiner Optics introduces the Cinder Thermal Sight offering enhanced thermal imaging in a sleek, modern thermal sight perfect for rifle-mounted or handheld target acquisition day or night, even in poor weather conditions. Advanced features including Wi-Fi video streaming and Recoil-Activated Video recording make the Cinder an ideal choice for nighttime hunting and shooting.

The Cinder offers 320×240 thermal resolution with enhanced operation by using an optical stabilized and shutterless thermal imaging core and advanced imaging processing from a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. All images are broadcast on an 800×600 pixel full-color OLED display and can be streamed to Wi-Fi devices such as smartphones and tablets using the Cinder app or through an analog video-out port.

Hunters will never miss a shot on video with the Recoil Activated Video (RAV), which automatically saves video from a few seconds before and after the sight detects weapon recoil and, if wanted, images can be geotagged with the built-in GPS. A stadiametric rangefinding reticle allows hunters to estimate the distance of targets with known size, and picture-in-picture digital zoom give users an extra bit of confidence with a zoomed-in view of where they are aiming.

Operation of the Steiner Cinder is easy using a five-button keypad located on top of the unit or through the Wi-Fi app.

Users can customize output color including image polarity, 10 color palettes, and color selectivity, which when applied only broadcasts thermal signatures in a defined threshold. Simply put, targets stand out in color and the remaining environment is grey. Optimum detection is achieved through additional setting features such as auto gain control and precise contrast selectivity.

With the SureShot feature, sighting-in is easy. After the first shot users can adjust the reticle on the horizontal and vertical axis digitally with the sight controls and can select from five different crosshair reticle types. As the firmware is upgraded, users can update the optic via Wi-Fi to take advantage of improvements in programming.

CINDER SPECIFICATIONS:

Thermal Resolution 320×240

320×240 Image Resolution : 800×600

: 800×600 Eye Relief: 25mm or 40mm

25mm or 40mm Wireless : 802.11 b/g/n

: 802.11 b/g/n Video : H.264 and MPEG4

: H.264 and MPEG4 Weight: 25.26 ounces

25.26 ounces Overall length: 7.99inches

7.99inches Battery : (2) CR123A or (1) Rechargeable 18650

: (2) CR123A or (1) Rechargeable 18650 Handheld or Picatinny Rail Mount

MSRP: $4,399

