XS Sights Renames RAM Sights to R3D Night Sights, Adds New Models

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fort Worth, TX (November 9, 2020) – XS Sights is changing the name of its popular 3-Dot RAM Night Sights to R3D Night Sights due to a trademark issue. The name change is effective immediately. XS is also pleased to introduce R3D Suppressor Height sights for Glock pistols.

“We always like to be smart with our resources and lengthy litigation wasn’t the way to go,” said Zack Kinsley, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “To our support channel, please know it will not affect our forward momentum. We are excited to announce the new suppressor height line extensions for popular LE and aftermarket pistols, and we plan to continue with the R3D product line full speed ahead.”

The radioactive material night sights have a traditional 3-dot tritium and notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the front sight which is available in bright orange or green. XS’s proprietary Ember™ Glow Dot technology allows the front sight to absorb ambient light and glow in low light. The front tritium lamp in the R3D sight also charges the Ember Glow Dot, making the front sight glow brighter than the rear, keeping one’s focus downrange.

Other advantages of the R3D Night Sight:

The brightly colored Ember Glow Dot in the front sight is a much brighter color that differentiates the front dot from the two rear dots.

The notch is 15% wider than the front sight, allowing more visible light around the front sight. This makes it easier to see the front sight in changing light conditions and when shooting on the move, aiding in sight alignment, and increasing accuracy.

R3D Night Sights are CNC machined from bar-stock steel and treated with a rust-preventative coating making them extremely durable and reliable additions to your firearm. The R3D sights fit standard holster options and are designed for simple installation by hand or with a sight pusher tool.

R3D Night Sights offer end users many ways to install their own sight sets including file to fit, the gunsmith way, budget methods, or by sight pusher tools.

Find out why the Members of the NTOA gave the R3D Night Sights a gold ranking for 2020.

All XS Sights are backed by a 10-year, No Questions Asked Warranty, and XS’s 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee.

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.