21 Democrats Demand They, and all Members of Congress, be Disarmed

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- New Member of Congress, Second Amendment supporter, and Open Carrier, Lauren Boebert, refuses to back down from the Deep State in Washington D.C. She is going to exercise her Second Amendment rights in D.C. and the Capitol. Now, as a member of the favored few, in Congress, she has rights and privileges most of us do not. She is using her status to fight for the rest of the country, and the Constitution.

Because she is willing to openly exercise her Second Amendment rights, with strong, protected, symbolic speech, Democrat members of the House are working to eliminate those rights. From foxnews.com:

“The Democrats are always up for stripping away our Constitutional rights and feel threatened when we simply want to exercise those rights,” Boebert told Fox News Wednesday. “I carry a firearm to protect myself and want to exercise my right to do so in one of the most dangerous cities in America. They want to take that right away from me. I look forward to helping make sure they can't.”

Those members of Congress were perfectly willing to allow members of Congress to have the right to keep and bear arms, as long as it was on the “low down”, in the closet, lest the public gets the idea the Second Amendment actually meant something. But now that the principled Representative Boebert refuses to stay in the Second Amendment closet, that is not allowed.

The Orwellian statement of Representative Huffman is a good place to start. From Representative Jared Huffman, (D) California:

“Threats of political violence are on the rise, and it makes all of us less safe if Members of Congress don’t have to comply with gun safety standards. I led my colleagues in a call to modernize the House’s outdated & dangerous rules for everyone’s safety.”

Notice Huffman, in his statement, calls for generic and mild sounding “gun safety standards”. The statement is about the letter he promoted and signed with 20 other Democrat House Members. The particulars are clear. The letter calls for a complete ban on guns.

There is no error: Huffman equates “gun safety standards” with a complete gun ban.

From the letter to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, and Kevin McCarthy, Minority Leader, bold added:

Ultimately, the current regulations create needless risk for Members of Congress, their staff, members of the Capitol Police, and visitors to the Capitol grounds. A provision in the Rules package directing the Capitol Police Board to ensure that Member of Congress may not possess firearms on Capitol grounds would ensure clarity surrounding firearms policy and protect all individuals in and around the Capitol. We urge inclusion of this commonsense protection in the 117th Congress.

This is the simplistic, emotional, and fact-free phobia of gun hatred. A former essay on this subject is linked here. It is, simply, Guns are Bad. It is an irrational fear. It is a mental condition. It is dangerous, to allow people with this sort of mental illness to be in a position of power in Congress.

It makes you wonder why these Democrats do not call for taking away guns from the Capitol Police.

Democrats who openly state that a total ban on guns is a “gun safety measure” are listed below. Their district information is available with an easy couple of clicks at congress.gov. The link for Nanette Barragan is given as an example, to show what is available.





Nanette Barragan , District 44, California (Los Angeles)

Donald S. Beyer, Jr., District 8, Virginia (Alexandria, half inside the beltway at D.C.)



Salud Carbajal, District 24, California (Los Angeles along coast to North)



Andre Carson, District 7 Indiana (Indianapolis)



Sean Casten, District 6, Illinois (West Chicago suburbs)



David Cicilline, District 1, Rhode Island

Veronica Escobar, District 16, Texas (El Paso)



Raul Grijalva, Arizona, District 3, (highly gerrymandered, Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma)



Jahana Hayes, Connecticut, District 5



Jared Huffman, California, District 2, (San Francisco)

Pramila Jayapal, Washington State, District 7, (Seattle)

Daniel T. Kildee, Michigan, District 5



Robin Kelly, District 2, Illinois (Chicago)



Grace Meng, District 6, New York, (New York)



Eleanor Norton, District of Columbia, non-voting



David Price, District 4, North Carolina, (Durham)



Mike Quigley, District 5, Illinois, (Chicago)

Jan Schakowsky, Distrct 9, Illinois, (Chicago metroplex)



Mark Takano, District 41, California, (Riverside)

It is painful for this correspondent to notice Raul Grijalva from Arizona is one of those listed. Raul is a disgrace to the state. He is in a safe district. Perhaps some Arizona citizens will read this and realize their rights will always be in danger while he is in public office. Fortunately, he does not seem to be very energetic.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.