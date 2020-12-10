Annoy Schumer By Re-Electing Perdue And Loeffler in Georgia

The Senate/Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- There are many reasons to vote to re-elect Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Their solid pro-Second Amendment records are one good reason. Another is to protect the Supreme Court from being packed with anti-Second Amendment extremists. Then there is the hostility that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have shown to those who defend our freedoms.

But there is one other good reason to vote Perdue and Loeffler in. It would be because them winning re-election would annoy Chuck Schumer to no end.

Second Amendment supporters know Schumer’s reputation over the years. The most dangerous place in D.C. (or New York) is any point on a line between him and a TV camera, regardless of the neighborhood. Often, he would then spout his anti-Second Amendment nonsense. He’s been pushing this for close to three decades now, and he’s often seen his hard work go nowhere thanks to the efforts Second Amendment supporters have made at the grassroots level.

Due to hard work at the grassroots, legislative battles like the one in 2013 after the Sandy Hook shooting (which still has Obama whining like a crybaby) or the one after Columbine in 1999 (when Democratic leaders were far more mature about it), or in elections like 1994, 2000, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2016, and even 2020 (see the losses Pelosi took in the House), Second Amendment supporters have waged effective campaigns over the 27 years since Schumer famously claimed to be unveiling “the rest of the camel” after the Brady Act was passed.

Now, do we really want Chuck to ever get a chance to enact the rest of the camel? Back then, it was “Brady II,” which included a permanent waiting period, expansion of the list of people prohibited from owning firearms, gun taxes, ammo taxes, taxes for having an “arsenal,” a ban on magazines holding more than six rounds (with pre-existing mags of higher capacity being placed under the National Firearms Act), and even a ban on so-called “Saturday Night Special” handguns (really, affordable self-protection devices).

There are many other anti-Second Amendment proposals that have been introduced in the House and Senate in just this Congress. Not to mention what Joe Biden could do with the stroke of a pen. To build a firewall to protect our rights, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024. But most importantly, doing all of that will just annoy Chuck Schumer, and that is a good thing.





About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.