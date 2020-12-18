Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has Federal Syntech Action Pistol 9mm 150gr TSJ ammunition in boxes of 50 back in stock and shipping for $32.99. Limit 5 per household.

Federal Syntech Action Pistol ammunition is the official ammunition of the USPSA. This Syntech ammunition features unique 150gr TSJ (Total Synthetic Jacket) bullets that are made from polymer. This type of bullet fragments on impact with steel targets and allows you to shoot much closer without fear of spalling, ricochets, or damaging the target. It also drastically reduces barrel fouling for high round count training and shooting. Compete with the Federal Syntech Training ammunition. Features: 9mm 150 grain

Official USPSA ammo

Reduced felt recoil

Flat nose for energy transfer to steel

Total synthetic jacket minimizes splash back

Red polymer identifies training round

Reduces barrel damage and fouling

Catalyst lead free primer

Clean burning propellant Federal Premium Ammunition has been providing hunters and shooters with high-quality shotshell, centerfire, and rimfire ammunition since 1922. They believe in providing the public, not only with reliable ammunition to help put food on the table, but also to provide education about gun safety, ammunition types, hunting, and many more firearm related topics. They believe being an active part of the community is paramount in conserving our heritage.

