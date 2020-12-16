U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- If there is one thing we can all consistently rely on, even in a year as crazy as 2020 has been, it's that GLOCK will release a reliable and well-designed firearm. The GLOCK 43X and G48 (G43X / G48) were exactly that when they first released over a year ago, and now they have added a MOS version for both. In all honesty, I had been thinking of sending out my G48 slide to be cut for an optic mount. Luckily for me, GLOCK was willing to send me both of these MOS versions for review and they are exactly what I was looking for in my carry pistol.

The ability to add optics to the G43X and G48 is a massive improvement to both pistols. Both the G43X and G48 were always very good pistols and as I have previously written in my review of the original versions I enjoy carrying both. They are easily concealable, feature a familiar trigger found in all GLOCKs, and come with a comfortable slim grip. The rail on the frame will accommodate some smaller weapon lights like the StreamLight TLR-6 or the SureFire SXC. With standard 10 round magazines and the ability to find aftermarket 15 round mags, this is a serious option to take into consideration for carrying concealed.

When you add an optic to the G43X and G48 you have everything you could ask for from a modern carry pistol. Small profile, good magazine capacity, reliability, and the ability to add attachments in the form of weapon lights and red dots.

Red dots on pistols have steadily increased in popularity, from its beginnings in competition shooting to now being included on duty guns and concealed carry firearms. The reasons for this are numerous, with the obvious being that placing a dot on a target is easier than lining up a front post with the rear notch. From my time shooting these pistols with and without red dots, I have to say it was a huge improvement in my ability to get faster follow up shots with the optics than without.

For this review, I was sent two Shield Sights RMSc optics with their 4 MOA option and glass lens. Mounting these optics was a simple process of removing the cover on the pistols with the included tool from Shield Sights. Apply a touch of blue thread locker to the bolts for the optics and screw them in so they are hand tight. The RMSc is probably the best option for a micro red dot that will work with the G43X and G48 MOS. The reason I say it is the best option is that the RMSc has a very low profile. It is so low that you can still utilize standard height sights and co-witness the red dot with them. Throughout my time testing these I shot roughly 250 rounds through each pistol and neither optic came loose or lost zero.

The last thing that really pushes the G43X and G48 MOS across the line of my go-to carry gun, is the addition of aftermarket magazines from Shield Arms. The G43X and G48 come with two 10 round polymer magazines that feature a hi-viz orange follower. Shield Arms developed a 15 round aluminum magazine that will fit flush with both the G43X and G48.

Using a holster like the PHLster Pro Series, shown in the image below, it was very comfortable to carry both pistols. Holsters like the PHLster that features a claw to pull the pistol closer to your torso also make concealing a pistol with a larger grip much easier. I have concealed both the G43X and G48 using a Crossbreed holster without a claw, but definitely having one makes it much easier to conceal.

One of the best features about the G43X and G48 is that they both feature a full-sized grip, they do not require a magazine extension to fit your full hand. This makes drawing from concealment easier to get a good grip on the pistol and faster to get an accurate shot off. Combine that with a red dot and your first shot on target is much faster than you might find with another pistol with a smaller grip.

If you are looking for a sub-compact (G43X MOS) or compact (G48 MOS) pistol to carry with the ability to mount a red dot, both of these options will be perfect for you. There are plenty of options for holsters, a selection of micro red dots, and an aftermarket for parts like larger capacity magazines and weapon-mounted lights. Few pistols in the compact and subcompact categories check as many boxes for the purpose of concealed carry firearms as the G43X and G48 MOS.

G43X MOS

Length (Overall)** 165 mm | 6.50 inch

Slide Length 154 mm | 6.06 inch

Barrel Length 87 mm | 3.41 inch

Width (Overall) 28 mm | 1.10 inch

Slide Width 22 mm | 0.87 inch

Height incl.Mag. 128 mm | 5.04 inch

Line of Sight (Polymer) 133 mm | 5.24 inch Line of Sight (Steel) 132 mm | 5.20 inch Line of Sight (GNS) 131 mm | 5.16 inch

Trigger Distance** 67 mm | 2.64 inch

G48 MOS

Length (Overall)** 185 mm | 7.28 inch

Slide Length 174 mm | 6.85 inch

Barrel Length 106 mm | 4.17 inch

Width (Overall) 28 mm | 1.10 inch

Slide Width 22 mm | 0.87 inch

Height incl.Mag. 128 mm | 5.04 inch

Line of Sight (Polymer) 152 mm | 5.98 inch Line of Sight (Steel) 151 mm | 5.94 inch Line of Sight (GNS) 150 mm | 5.91 inch inch

Trigger Distance** 67 mm | 2.64 inch

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan is a firm believer in the Second Amendment and that “shall not be infringed”, means exactly that. A life-long firearms enthusiast and a graduate of George Mason University, now competing regularly in 3 gun competitions, Duncan is always looking to improve his shooting skills. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand and assists in the everyday gun-news publishing as an assistant editor.