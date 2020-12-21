The Republic is In Trouble & More than Just Gun Owners Should Care

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Republic is in real trouble, what looks like the possibility of a Biden Presidency, unless the courts intervene or President Trump takes extraordinary action, is upon us. What’s worse is the thought of the Democrats getting control of all of the legislative and executive branches of the Federal Government is a very real threat. In January, the Senate will be up for grabs with the run-off election in Georgia.

If the Democrats get control of the Senate, they will have total control and everything on their wish list will get rammed through without any resistance.

As someone who lives in the state of New York, where the Democrats have been able to push through everything, they wish year after year with the promise that it will be signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo can and does go on, even though I still hear the same “That will never happen” from residents on just about every topic. New York, despite what many might think, is far from the Democrat stronghold at least when it comes to how the state is drawn out. Most of the state’s sixty-two counties are Republican and conservative, the overwhelming majority of those who vote Democrat lives in New York City or a couple of the cities like Rochester, Albany, and Buffalo.

If Joe Biden ends up as President and the Democrats get total control of the government, then the United States will quickly turn into what we here in New York have to deal with, and possibly worse.

If gun control isn’t one of the first things on the agenda of the Democrats if they get Congress and the White House, you can bet that they will make Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. into the next two states of the union. Why this matters is that they will each end up with two Senators and an unknown number of Congressional representatives. Given the population of both areas vote Democrat, you can guess how those elections will play out. They will also get electoral college votes assuming we ever have fair elections again, making it even harder for a Republican to already overcome the populations of New York and California to become President.

Add to that the Democrats will increase the number of judges on the United States Supreme Court. Who knows to how many, some say eleven, others thirteen, either way, it will give the Democrats a firm and solid majority for decades to come. If you don’t think they will use that to revisit the Heller cases to test the legitimacy of the Second Amendment, you haven’t been paying attention to their intentions.

As to what gun control measures will be introduced and if the Democrats have total control, likely passed will be most assuredly bans on AR platform rifles, bans on “high-capacity” magazines, mandatory buy-backs of guns they have never owned. And since the government is always in need of money, there’s a good chance of taxes, possibly on everything up to and including ammunition. Everything will be on the table, and the Democrats will run everything that’s on the table, and with no one to stop them, our rights to own firearms will quickly become very limited. Add to that the panic and lockdown restrictions over the Coronavirus and you can quickly see how the Democrat party in charge will quickly turn this country into a shadow of what it once was.

There is no more time to say “It will never happen” or “They can’t do that”. I’ve been hearing that type of talk for years.

I heard in 1994 when the Assault Weapons Ban was introduced how it was never going to pass. I heard the same thing among gun owners here in 2012 when the Safe Act was rammed through, sadly with the help of some Republicans. I heard it again when Virginia went blue and whether the election was stolen or not, it appears Georgia and Arizona, two places where I heard from its residents that they would never go blue, did exactly that. We can’t afford to sit on our hands and imagine that the Democrats won’t take over Congress. Every gun owner and citizen who can need to get out and vote in Georgia next month. You are the last line of defense. You’re holding the line, if you stay home, you’re helping the Democrats pound the nails into the coffin of our Republic.

We won’t be able to wait until 2024 to see what happens and who runs for President. The Democrats will have stacked the deck so far in their favor that winning the White House will be an insurmountable summit. We will watch our country disappear, disintegrate and come apart at the seams as we try to explain to our kids how good it once was to live here because it will all be a memory.

About David LaPell

David LaPell has been a Corrections Officer with the local Sheriff's Department for thirteen years. A collector of antique and vintage firearms for over twenty years and an avid hunter. David has been writing articles about firearms, hunting, and western history for ten years. In addition to having a passion for vintage guns, he is also a fan of old trucks and has written articles on those as well.