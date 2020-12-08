Smith & Wesson to Support NSSF through $500,000 Donation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SPRINGFIELD, Mass., (December 8, 2020) – Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. announced today that it will be making a donation in the amount of $500,000 to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to help fund their continued efforts to advocate for and support the firearms industry. The work that the NSSF performs on behalf of the firearms industry is unparalleled and they have been instrumental to ensuring the success of the industry for almost 60 years.

“When the NSSF decided to cancel the 2021 SHOT Show, we felt it was important to show them that we stand behind them during these challenging times. Smith & Wesson fully supports the NSSF and the work that they continue to do on behalf of our industry,” said Mark Smith, President and CEO. “The National Shooting Sports Foundation is a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and helps promote hunting and the shooting sports. Smith & Wesson is proud to have donated over $1 million in 2020 to support their efforts.”

