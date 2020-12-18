Taylor’s & Company Firearms Wins Double Awards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester, VA., – Taylor’s & Company Firearms importers and specialty marketers of historically correct reproduction firearms is a double award recipient in the 2021 True West magazine Best of the West Collectors Edition issue. The results included more than sixty categories recognizing Taylor’s & Company Best Cowboy Action Pistol category for the Smoke Wagon model and the Best Action Shotgun category for the 1887 Lever-Action Shotgun model.

“The acknowledgment is a terrific way for all of us at Taylor’s & Company to kick off 2021 with a double category win,” said Tammy Loy, CEO. “We will be adding many new products to our portfolio while expanding and upgrading several of our popular series lines. We’re always pleased when we can fulfill product requests from our loyal customers living the modern western

lifestyle.” “Taylor's & Co.'s trademarked sidearm, The Smoke Wagon, has been a favorite of firearm enthusiasts for many years, and in 2021 was named True West's Best Cowboy Action Pistol. Taylor's production of stagecoach-style, single-action revolvers is a testament to the company's on-going dedication to Old West firearm enthusiasts everywhere,” said Stuart Rosebrook, senior editor, True West magazine.

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s & Company imports and markets historically correct reproduction firearms, parts, and accessories. With a vast selection of finishes, custom grips, and caliber configurations available, firearms are hand-inspected by skilled in-house gunsmiths located in Winchester, VA. For serious collectors, competitors, sporting or hunting enthusiasts, Taylor’s & Company is committed to Keeping the Legend Alive for those living the modern western lifestyle. To learn more about these legendary firearms visit www.taylorsfirearms.com

Founded in 1988, Taylor’s & Company, headquartered in Winchester, Va., is an importer of firearms, including revolvers, rifles, and shotguns. The company specializes in reproduction Civil War firearms through the end of the Old West era, hunting firearms, and 1911 tactical pistols. It markets its products through dealers and distributors nationwide and assists consumers in obtaining a dealer for firearm transfers as needed. It seeks to serve all types of shooters, from competitive shooters to collectors to outdoor enthusiasts to firearm history buffs. For more information, visit taylorsfirearms.com.