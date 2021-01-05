It is Easy to Steal an Election, but Impossible to Hide the Theft

U.S.A.– -(AmmoLand.com)- Suppose you want to insert fraudulent votes so your favorite candidate wins an election. You can overcount your candidate’s votes. You can delete your opponent’s votes. You can shift votes from your opponent to your candidate. Each of these acts leaves a telltale mark. The fraudsters thought they were safe because we wouldn’t look. They thought the election was over when the mainstream media announced that Biden won. They were wrong. We looked at the strange election results, and there was plenty to find.

You can force election observers to leave the counting area and then you can run your candidate’s votes through the counting machine several times. We think that happened in Fulton County, Georgia. That fraud is easy to discover.

We’re supposed to believe that the voters in one precinct somehow acted very differently from their neighbors who live in an adjacent county. We can correct the expected vote based on party affiliation. We can take income, race, and sex into account. When we do all of that, we find that we get very different election results in counties where Democrats counted the votes.

We looked, and we saw an unusually high voter turnout for Joe Biden in this one county, but not in others. For some strange reason, people in this county voted in unusual numbers by absentee ballots, even though Democrats in other counties didn’t vote that way. Black men and women in other counties didn’t vote that way. Poor people in other counties didn’t vote that way. Women in other counties didn’t vote that way. Your neighbors who live right across the street voted differently than you did. The only thing that changed was who counted the votes.

You can commit the fraud at 3 AM after the election, but you can’t hide it. Many of these Biden voters only exist at 3 in the morning and disappear in the light of day. Do imaginary people get to vote too?

We think the voting machines in Nevada and Arizona were rigged. Votes were taken away from the Trump votes and given to Biden. You have to be very careful as you do this, particularly if you’re cheating several ways at the same time. You can convert a 50-50 vote to a 45-55 vote for Biden, but maybe that isn’t enough to win the election. Imagine you put in 100 votes and every single one was for Biden. Now the machine counts 105 votes for Biden and -5 votes for Trump. That is easy to hide if it only happens on one machine. We saw Biden’s vote totals jump up in the early morning. The fraud became evident when the fraudsters subtracted votes from Trump and his accumulated votes actually went down.

We’ve never seen real voters act like that and cast negative votes. You can commit fraud, but you can’t hide it.

Paper ballots are supposed to be a guard against voter fraud. They are.. if you look at them. We saw an unusual number of absentee voters who had the same name. We saw an unusual number of absentee voters who had a unique name. These voters had fictitious addresses. Some of these votes were cast by people who had died years ago. We saw many of these absentee ballots that had never been folded, put into an envelope, and dropped into a post office box. It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to see that those ballots had been pre-printed for Biden and never mailed.

We saw vote-counting machines that were deliberately set up to not read the ballots. Rather than getting one ballot wrong out of a quarter-million, the machine misread a quarter of a million ballots. That broke the chain of accountability for those ballots. Now, the ballot review committee could tell us what the ballots said. That is planned fraud.. once you look.

It is always a giveaway when election officials shred ballots because that looks a lot like hiding the evidence, but that is exactly what we saw.. and a lot of us noticed. We a smarter and more determined than they thought.

Judges told us that we had to have absentee ballots so everyone could vote. Judges said that showing a picture ID infringed on the right to vote. In fact, the steps taken to have the perfect election gave us a result that was worse than any theoretical disenfranchisement. In pursuit of perfect democracy, Judges were willing to ignore the fact that voter fraud robs everyone of their vote.

We know that you can fool some of the people all of the time, and you can fool all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time. Sure, you can commit election fraud, but you can’t hide it from everyone. The evidence is there if you look, and we looked.

The only question remaining is if you and I want to see the fraud and fix it. Some of us want a free and fair election, and some of us want to look the other way and pretend there is no fraud to see. Democracy dies when we kill it to have our way.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.