Virginia Judge Blocks State Police From Enforcing Universal Background Checks

A Lynchburg judge on June 3, 2026, firmly rejected a request from the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Attorney General Jay Jones to dissolve an existing injunction blocking the enforcement of Universal Background Checks (UBCs) on private firearm sales.

The controversy dates back to the fall of 2025, when a Lynchburg court issued a landmark ruling blocking Virginia’s attempt to impose Universal Background Checks for private firearm transactions. The court order explicitly prevented the Virginia State Police from enforcing the law, determining that it violated Article I, Section 13 of the Virginia State Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms. Following the decision, the Virginia State Police immediately ceased processing background checks for private sales in compliance with the judicial injunction.

However, the political landscape shifted dramatically just a month later. Democrats secured the governor’s mansion and maintained control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly. Upon taking office in January 2026, the new Democratic majority moved quickly to advance an aggressive gun control agenda. Among the flurry of gun-related bills was legislation specifically designed to resume and mandate background checks for private firearm sales.

Democrats heavily criticized the earlier court ruling, repeatedly labeling it the “Lynchburg Loophole” in public statements and media appearances. Governor Abigail Spanberger signed the bill into law. While most newly enacted legislation in Virginia takes effect on July 1, the governor utilized an emergency clause to make this particular measure effective immediately upon signing.

Shortly after the bill became law, the Virginia State Police initially released a statement acknowledging that they would not enforce the new requirement due to the standing court order declaring such checks unconstitutional. This position held until May 27, 2026, when the VSP abruptly reversed course. The agency sent an email to all federal firearms licensees (FFLs) across the state, announcing that it would begin conducting background checks on private sales, a direct challenge to the existing court injunction. The VSP also notified major gun rights organizations, including the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) and Gun Owners of America (GOA), of its intent to enforce the law. The following day, the agency updated its official website to reflect this new policy.

Gun rights groups responded swiftly and forcefully. Chris Stone, Director of State Affairs for Gun Owners of America, issued a strong statement:

“Attorney General Jay Jones is attempting to resurrect Virginia’s unconstitutional ‘universal background check’ scheme after a court already struck it down and permanently blocked its enforcement statewide. That injunction is not a suggestion—it is a binding decision. Our letter makes clear that unless the issuing court or a higher court says otherwise, Virginia officials have no authority to enforce these checks. Any official who ignores that injunction and attempts to enforce this law anyway risks exposing themselves and their agency to serious legal liability.”

In response, GOA and VCDL immediately filed a motion for contempt against both the Virginia State Police and Attorney General Jay Jones. According to sources within the State Police, Jones’ office had advised them that the newly passed law superseded the prior court order, giving them authority to resume enforcement. A Lynchburg judge subsequently scheduled a hearing for June 3 to determine whether the injunction remained in effect.

At the June 3 hearing, which was attended by representatives from GOA and VCDL, the judge delivered a clear rebuke to the state. He affirmed that the injunction is still fully in place and emphasized that no new legislation can unilaterally supersede a court’s constitutional ruling against the Virginia State Police’s enforcement of background checks on private sales.

Following the judge’s decision, the VSP agreed to cease conducting background checks for private transactions and committed to updating its website accordingly to reflect the court’s order.

Neither the Virginia State Police nor the Attorney General’s office responded to AmmoLand’s request for comment on the ruling.

This case highlights the ongoing tension in Virginia between gun control advocates and Second Amendment supporters. Universal Background Checks have long been a priority for Democrats, who argue they close loopholes and enhance public safety. Gun rights organizations counter that such measures infringe on constitutional rights, create bureaucratic burdens for law-abiding citizens, and do little to stop criminals who obtain firearms through illegal means.

The “Lynchburg Loophole” saga underscores the importance of judicial checks on legislative power and the enduring strength of Virginia’s constitutional protections for firearm ownership. As the state continues to be a battleground for gun policy, this ruling serves as a reminder that court injunctions carry significant weight and cannot be easily overridden by political majorities. Legal experts expect the issue may eventually reach higher courts, potentially setting important precedents for gun rights nationwide.

About John Crump

Mr. Crump is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons, follow him on X at @right2bear, or at www.crumpy.com.