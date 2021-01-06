Montana Permitless Carry Law Introduced in House to be Heard Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider self-defense legislation, House Bill 102. The hearing is scheduled for 8:00am and your contacts are needed! Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT your right to defend yourself by voting “yes” on House Bill 102.

House Bill 102 would strengthen Montana’s self-defense laws by allowing law-abiding Montana gun owners to carry a firearm for self-defense throughout the state without first having to obtain a government-mandated permit to do so. Further, this bill would remove some of Montana’s “gun-free zones” from the list of prohibited places and stop the unnecessary disarming of Montanans as they go about their day to day lives.

Again, it is important that you please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 102.

