NRA-ILA Reports Indiana Lawful Carry Bill Introduced

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- During the first week of Indiana’s 2021 legislative session, Representatives Ben Smaltz, Matthew Lehman, and Timothy Wesco introduced House Bill 1369, to improve the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones. Please contact your state representative and ask them to support this critical bill.
House Bill 1369 allows any law-abiding adult who is legally eligible to obtain a carry permit to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. It does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Indiana permits, to do so.
NRA applauds Representatives Smaltz, Lehman, and Wesco for taking prompt action to benefit law-abiding citizens. Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to support HB 1369.
Voiced my support for this bill. It might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but at least I’m showing support in furthering the gun rights community’s goals in my state.