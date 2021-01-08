NRA-ILA Reports Indiana Lawful Carry Bill Introduced

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- During the first week of Indiana’s 2021 legislative session, Representatives Ben Smaltz, Matthew Lehman, and Timothy Wesco introduced House Bill 1369, to improve the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones. Please contact your state representative and ask them to support this critical bill.

House Bill 1369 allows any law-abiding adult who is legally eligible to obtain a carry permit to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. It does not affect previously issued carry permits and allows citizens who still wish to obtain a permit in order to carry in other states recognizing Indiana permits, to do so.

NRA applauds Representatives Smaltz, Lehman, and Wesco for taking prompt action to benefit law-abiding citizens. Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to support HB 1369.

