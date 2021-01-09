NRA-ILA: Utah’s Permitless Carry Legislation Filed!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- This week, Representative Walt Brooks (HD 75) filed House Bill 60. HB 60 allows a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm in the State of Utah without first obtaining government permission while keeping the existing Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) system intact. This is the number one priority for NRA in Utah, which will hopefully join 16 other states in allowing permitless carry.

The Utah Legislature will convene on Tuesday, January 19th, to start the 2021 session. Stay tuned to your inbox and www.nraila.org for updates concerning your Second Amendment rights and hunting heritage in Utah.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org