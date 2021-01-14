NRA-ILA: Virginia Committee Rejects Sunday Hunting Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On January 13th, House Bill 1799 to allow Sunday hunting on public lands received a vote of 6-16, failing to pass the House Agriculture, Chesapeake & Natural Resources Committee. It is unfortunate that the committee rejected this critical bill to expand hunting opportunities and ensure that public land may be enjoyed by those who fund it.

Though this bill has failed to advance, many other bills, both good and bad for sportsmen and gun owners of Virginia, will be making appearances in the legislative process as session ramps up. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

