WARNING: Do Not Attend Any Armed Protests In New Jersey

Editors Note: All readers should be very cautious about attending any protests or rallies in the coming few days as we are receiving many reports that these events will be false flag operations . Not one of our high-profile & highly-respected pro-gun groups has endorsed or been involved in the planning of any of these events. Do not attend. Instead we recommend all patriots go to their local gun or rifle ranges and train.

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Media and law enforcement reports have been circulating about supposed “armed protests” upcoming in Trenton. ANJRPC does not support, condone, sponsor or advocate any type of armed protest in NJ.

Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs warns law-abiding gun owners NOT to participate should they learn of any such activity.

New Jersey law imposes draconian penalties of up to 10 years in prison for simple possession of even licensed firearms at such events. And the fallout from such events could be used to call for even stricter [firearms] regulations.

Stay away!

About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs:

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state, and federal level that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org