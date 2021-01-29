Winchester USA Ready Defense Handgun Ammunition

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Be ready when you need it most with Winchester Ammunition’s new USA Ready Defense handgun ammunition. Offering the ideal combination of stopping power, penetration and reliable expansion through popular concealed carry pistols, USA Ready Defense ammunition provides the go-to solution for personal defense and home protection.

USA Ready Defense ammunition features a distinctive Hex-Vent™ bullet design. Nested inside the jacketed hollow point cavity is the revolutionary Hex-Vent rigid insert that shields the hollow point from obstruction while channeling material flow for positive bullet expansion. This results in highly consistent terminal performance. Fired through common personal defense pistols, the 9mm Luger +P 124-grain variant demonstrates 12-inch penetration with 95% weight retention.

Along with sledgehammer-like impact, USA Ready Defense ammunition achieves high accuracy and trusted reliability thanks to its Match Grade Primer and lot-controlled loading techniques. In fact, the individual ballistics data for each lot of USA Ready ammunition are available online at Winchester.com/USAREADYINFO.

USA Ready Defense ammunition is available in 9mm Luger +P, 40 S&W and 45 Auto.

Being ready is more than a state of mind. Look for Winchester USA Ready Defense ammunition in 20-round boxes at a retailer or dealer near you.

