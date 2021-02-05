Browning Introduces Maxus II Rifled Deer Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- For 2021, the evolutionary new Maxus II sets its sights on whitetails with a Rifled Deer model.

Browning Maxus II Rifled Deer Shotgun

This new shotgun has a number of features that elevate it above run-of-the-mill deer hunting shotguns. A 22″ long, thick-walled rifled barrel includes an attached, cantilever Weaver-style sight rail that makes attaching optics and cleaning the shotgun without affecting zero a snap. Always important to accurate shooting, the Maxus II Rifled Deer features the precision Lightning Trigger that offers a lighter, crisper pull with less overtravel than other designs. Hard-hitting 12-gauge, 3″ slug ammunition is ably cycled by the proven reliable Power Drive Gas System.

The Maxus II Rifled Deer also includes a new stock design with a straight heel buttstock that allows for customizing the length of pull by either adding spacers or trimming the stock down. The 1 ½” thick Inflex recoil pad features directional deflection and is coupled with the new SoftFlex cheek pad, both of which are designed to soften recoil against your shoulder and face. Rubber over-molded panels on the pistol grip and forearm improve grip and feel. Enhanced operational features include an enlarged trigger guard that is ramped for fast loading, an oversized bolt handle and release that is easier to use, and a traditional threaded magazine cap. The raised rib sight picture and flat point of impact puts shooters on target faster and more consistently.

Features:

Mossy Oak New-Break-Up Country camo finish

22″, thick wall, fully rifled barrel for use with slugs

Cantilever, Weaver-style scope mount for easy optics attachment

New SoftFlex cheek pad increases shooting comfort

New oversized bolt release and bolt handle

New composite stock can be trimmed and is shim adjustable for cast, drop, and length of pull

New rubber over-molding on stock and forearm add grip in all conditions

New trigger guard is ramped for easier loading

Nickel Teflon™ coating on the bolt, bolt slide, shell carrier, and bolt release

ABS hard case included

