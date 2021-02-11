Browning Unveils New Maxus II Sporting Carbon Fiber Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- February 10, 2021 — Superior shooting comfort, a great trigger, and intuitive handling … the Browning Maxus II Sporting Carbon Fiber has it all and is ready to swing onto clay targets, waterfowl, and upland birds with equal ease.

The new Maxus II Sporting Carbon Fiber is built upon the fast cycling and proven reliable Power Drive Gas System that admirably cycles a wide variety of loads while minimizing the felt recoil the shooter experiences. A new SoftFlex cheek pad and new Inflex recoil pad have been added to improve shooting comfort and control. The new stock can be trimmed for a shorter length of pull or increased with the included spacers. Shims are included to adjust cast and drop at comb. Rubber over-molding on the stock and new forearm improve traction in all conditions. A new screw-on style forearm cap makes disassembly easy.

The Maxus II Sporting Carbon Fiber features a slick carbon fiber hydrodip finish and is available with a 28″ or 30″ barrel length. The Invector-Plus Choke Tube System puts the perfect pattern for the station in your pocket and includes five premium Midas Grade extended choke tubes. To learn more about the features and specs, as well as access downloadable hi-res images please visit:

Browning Maxus II

Browning Maxus II Sporting Carbon Fiber

Features:

New SoftFlex Cheek Pad increases shooting comfort

New oversized bolt release and bolt handle

New composite stock can be trimmed and is shim adjustable for cast, drop, and length of pull

New rubber over-molding on stock and forearm add grip in all conditions

New trigger guard is ramped for easier loading

Nickel Teflon Coating on the bolt, bolt slide, shell carrier, bolt release, and bolt handle protect and add lubricity

Lightweight magazine tube reduces weight

Chrome chamber and bore increase durability and corrosion resistance

Fiber-optic front sight and ivory mid-bead

Five extended Invector-Plus choke tubes included (F, M, IM, IC, SK)

ABS hard case included

For more information on Browning products, please visit browning.com .

About Browning:

Today’s Browning offers a broad swath of products for the outdoors person, especially with the power of both the Browning and Winchester Repeating Arms brands under our stewardship. That Browning is the maker of Winchester brand firearms is a twist of history that would certainly make Mr. Browning smile.