Century Arms Announces the AP5: Roller Delayed Blowback Firearm Line

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Century Arms is proud to introduce their AP5 firearm line to the US market. The AP5 or “Apparatus Pistol”, is a roller delayed blowback firearm based and built off of the original and historic design from the 1970’s. The roller-lock platform has been widely respected as the preeminent design for over 50 years. Adopted for use across the globe, no other firearm of its type has been more successful. These firearms which are imported from the MKE manufacturing facility in Turkey are available in a full sized model designated simply as the AP5, a midsized version as the AP5-P, and a fully concealable version as the AP5-M.

Each model of the AP5 includes standard: a rugged plastic carry case, two (2) 30-round magazines, a factory cleaning kit, factory picatinny style optics mount, factory sling, and a gun lock. All AP5 firearms are chambered in 9×19 mm and have a cold hammer forged barrel with a 1:9.8” twist. The AP5 and AP5-P barrel each have a 3-lug quick attachment and 1/2×28 threaded end for suppressor mounting options.

“This firearms platform is iconic” says Century Arms Marketing Director Adam Ruonala. “We at Century Arms have been a leader in the US firearms importation business for many years, to now have the opportunity to bring such a fan favorite to the US market under our company flag is truly a huge honor for everyone involved in the project.” The AP5 line is available in stores now and a continuous stream of firearms will be imported regularly.

Aftermarket parts and accessories are available from a number of industries partners as well as from Century Arms directly. For more information on the AP5 one can visit www.centuryarms.com/ap5

Caliber: 9x19mm Parabellum (Luger)

Action: Semi-Automatic; Roller-Lock, Delayed Blowback Action

Sights: Rear Drum Sight, Fixed Front Sight

Overall Length: 17.9 Inches

Barrel Length: 8.9 Inches

Barrel Twist: 1:9.8 Inches

Barrel: Cold Hammer Forged Chrome Molybdenum Vanadium

Muzzle Attachment: 3-lug quick attachment; 1/2×28 threading

Weight (Unloaded): 5.5 pounds

About Century Arms:

Born over 50 years ago with its roots in the surplus business, Century Arms has an extensive history of providing unique and affordable products to the American Collector, Hunter, and Target Shooter. That tradition is carried on today, with a state of the art manufacturing facility located in the U.S.A, as the company continues to offer unique, innovative, and quality products to the U.S. Consumer and U.S. Government.