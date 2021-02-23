Galco Gunleather Expands Three of Its Belt Holster Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Belt holsters remain a very popular choice for concealed carry, and Galco has an entire collection of belt holsters crafted from different materials.

The Combat Master is a premium steerhide belt holster hand-molded to fit specific handguns. This gives it excellent retention properties along with a beautiful appearance. The traditional high-riding pancake-style design pulls the handgun tight to the body and making defensive handguns disappear under even light clothing. It features an open top with firing grip accessibility for speed.

The hybrid TacSlide combines steerhide and Kydex for a belt holster that’s fast, concealable, and very economical. Open top and neutral cant make the draw fast and simple, while the wide spacing of the belt slots pulls the handgun in tight to the body. Compact, secure, and versatile, the open-muzzle design of the TacSlide makes it a favorite of gun carriers who own multiple barrel lengths of the same firearm model.

The Kydex Corvus has an open top for fast draw, adjustment for ride height and cant, and comfortable forward molding. With the bonus of quick conversion to IWB carry, the highly versatile Corvus is a superior choice for defensive handgun carry.

See all of Galco’s belt holsters!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.