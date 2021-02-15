Gun-Grabber Hogg to Stuff Pillows with Astroturf

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Parkland survivor David Hogg [is] taking on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell,” the New York Post reports. “[H]e’ll team up with the progressive tech entrepreneur William LeGate in an effort to create a rival pillow firm.”

This development coincides with the announcement that Hogg is taking a leave of absence from March for Our Lives.

“[LeGate] and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people,” the story quotes a Hogg tweet. “We also hope to hire formerly incarcerated people, vets and the workers from my pillow in the case we put them out of business.”

Hogg’s qualifications to run a business is left unstated because his experience at doing a startup and then managing one is about the same as his experience co-authoring a book without financing and “guidance” from behind-the-scenes pros. His main claim to “fame,” although some might argue it’s to notoriety, is being a “Parkland survivor,” a status wholly due to chance, and “achieved” with neither acumen nor competence.

Anyone with factory experience, aware of the myriad interrelated disciplines required, will quickly peg this arrogant poseur as a pure Astroturf figurehead. That is quickly becoming apparent, from Hogg’s initial suggestion to “Call it our pillow because we’re all socialists.”

“Looking to hire a consultant with experience in the United States manufacturing industry who can refer me to – and help coordinate – the manufacturing of a high-volume of union & sustainably-made, rectangular neck rests for bedtime sleep,” LeGate announced on Twitter. “I NEED A UNIONIZED PILLOW MANUFACTURER IN THE US We’re having a hard time finding one If you know one PLEASE dm,” Hogg tweeted. He followed that up with the bright idea to hire “unemployed Theatrical Stage Employees that lost their job due to covid.” “David & I are in the process of building a governing Board of Directors which will be largely composed of biz leaders in under-represented groups – women, people of color, sexual orientation, etc.,” LeGate tweeted. Hogg went on to announce three “advisory board” picks, an LGBT “community organizer,” a “Pulse Nightclub survivor,” and a leftwing “pollster.”

That’s a lot of figureheads for a startup.

And with that “deep bench,” they’ve announced GoodPillow, ready to make all kinds of promises except how they intend to keep them all and make profit enough to stay in business without subsidies from well-heeled “progressives.” So much for the socialist dream.

They want to destroy not just Mike Lindell for having the temerity to believe the presidential election was stolen, but his entire company, and the 1,500 employees who rely on the jobs he provides for their livelihoods, their housing, their food, their children. Democrats make a big deal about being the “party of the workin’ man,” but when “progressive” priorities take precedent, the pawns become expendable. Case in point, Hogg’s total bs about hiring “workers from my pillow in the case we put them out of business” is just that—he doesn’t even know what state “his” company is going to be in.

Nor do we have details on how things are going to be structured. Is it going to be publicly traded or privately held? If the former, they’re going to need some SEC expertise to make sure any forward-looking statements are compliant with the law (note they’ve already started a “1st come 1st serve” waitlist for pre-orders and claim to have 16,000 signups so far), and if the latter, who will the owners be, and what kind of visibility on their compensation will be provided to those 16,000 would-be customers in it solely for the “social justice”?

Another question might be how come leftists always seem to call their declarations “manifestos”?

The compensation concern is not without foundation. No less an “influencer” than Hogg’s March for Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky has called this venture “pillow grift,” said it was “embarrassing,” and apologized “to those of you who marched, donated, lobbied, and called for change…”

In a related development, leftist MoveOn.org is hosting a petition urging Costco membership warehouse stores to stop carrying MyPillow, as has already been decided by the corporate cowards running Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. It will probably be successful, as we’re talking about a company where they remove conservative books and where, due to banning guns on their premises, the only thing lower than their prices is your safety (which I nominate for their slogan). And again, these rope-selling capitalists don’t care that they’ll not only be putting customers who are MyPillow employees out of work but also hurting the bottom line of places these employees will no longer be able to patronize when they find themselves unemployed in an already devastated-by-Covid job market.

Whether GoodPillow actually gets off the ground or is just another way for Hogg to get his name in the “news” remains to be seen, as many hurdles between drawing board and sustainable actualization must be overcome. One of the first might be with the chosen name. That is unless they just choose to use their powerful friends to squeeze out a smaller operation that’s apparently laid claim to it first.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.