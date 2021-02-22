Lone Wolf Launches New Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) Pistol Line

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Lone Wolf Arms a company known as a leader of innovation in the Glock aftermarket, is proud to announce the Lightweight Tactical Defense (LTD) pistol line. With more than two decades of experience providing aftermarket solutions to enhance both performance and aesthetics of the Glock-pattern pistol, Lone Wolf Distributors has implemented these into a complete pistol.

Unlike many other Glock-pattern alternatives on the market, the LTD is not the result of simple geometry changes, or polishing of new old-stock parts, but rather the culmination of decades of experience. Lone Wolf Arms has seen trends rise and fall, fielded thousands of customer comments and questions, and learned what truly improves the platform. The LTD is the culmination of that experience and provides the same capacity as its inspiration, but thanks to the Timberwolf® Frame, offers a slimmer, more natural feel. Specification junkies will also note that the LTD pistols are also lighter than the original. Critical ounces have been removed from the slide for a pistol that cycles quicker, recoils less, and carries more comfortably.

First to be released in the line are two slide options in the Glock 19 size range, and yes, they take Glock magazines.

Two slide variations available in nitride or stainless finish. Both variations offer reduced reciprocating mass resulting is both quicker cycling and less perceived recoil than the Glock 19.

Generous, radiused undercut of the Timberwolf frame eliminates “Glock knuckle”, permits a higher grip for reduced perceived recoil, and permits larger-handed shooters to enjoy the concealability of a compact firearm.

Relieved-radius tang assists in a higher grip effectively lowering bore axis while also distributing recoil impulse safely across the web of the hand without beating on thumb knuckle. Extended beavertail shields the hand from slide movement and disperses recoil impulse.

Low-profile magazine well accelerates reloads and keeps fingers and palms at a safe distance; no more pinched fingers!

The Timberwolf frame’s grip angle is well known as one of the most naturally-pointing designs on the market. This American design makes pointing the pistol as innate as pointing a punch.

Specifications:

Weight without magazine: 19 ounces

Length: 7.16″

Barrel Length: 4″

Height Including Magwell: 4.77″

Width: 0.99″ Slide

1.13″ Frame

1.49″ Magwell

Sight Radius: 5.9″

Trigger Pull: 6.5lbs

Stainless Steel Guide Rod

Enlarged Magazine Release

Enlarged Slide Stop/Release

MSRP: $699.95

Available with a black or grey frame and black nitride or stainless slide, LTD pistols will be available directly from www.LoneWolfDist.com for shipment to a local FFL.

About Lone Wolf Arms:

Lone Wolf Arms: Founded 1998, Lone Wolf Arms easily established itself as the leading Glock accessory supplier. Our QC starts with mill run quantities of raw materials. Our in-house engineers utilize CAD design exploiting exacting CNC tolerance control at all manufacturing levels. Our dynamic website displays real time, accurate inventory control allowing the vast majority of orders to process and ship the same day. Our customers demand premium upgrades that allow them increased performance. For these reasons Lone Wolf is unquestionably recognized as your best source for reasonably priced replacement parts.

For more information on Lone Wolf Arms visit www.lonewolfdist.com