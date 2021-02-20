Push it to the Limit with Real Avid’s Master Sight Pusher

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In Jim’s younger days, if you wanted to adjust or change the press-fit sights on a pistol you got out a small hammer and punch and tapped away. More than one sight base has been ruined by hitting the punch hard, not to mention the frequent marring of the slide or barrel of the pistol. But, that was the only way that even professional gunsmiths had to adjust or install new sights.

Fast forward to the 21st century. The designers at Real Avid figured out how to build a “sight pusher” for press-fit sights. The key to this tool working on so many different pistols is the Universal Press Block. The Press Block features multiple contact surfaces for almost any size and style of press-fit dovetail slots and sight profiles.

This tool is a heavy-duty piece of equipment and it works with just about every pistol on the market. The reason that the tool is so easy to use is that the oversize handle partners with extra fine drive threads to provide maximum torque with minimal effort. And, to ensure that the pistol slides are not damaged in the process, they installed adjustable non-marring surfaces on the clamps.

1. Ergonomic Grip Control

2. Spring Loaded Vertical Adjustment Knobs

3. Easy Torque Handle

4. 3/8” Rachet Receiver

5. Side Clamp Adjustment Knobs

6. Safe Lock Anti-Torsion Frame

7. Slide Clamp

8. Universal Press Block

9. Slide Cradle

10. Bench Vise Attachment Ridge

11. Magnum Push Rod

With an MSRP of $149.00, this tool is not for everyone. However, if you are an avid pistol shooter, with multiple handguns, you might want to consider it. It makes adjusting and/or changing sights relatively easy. AND, it does not damage either the sights or pistol slides… that makes this tool a winner in our book.

The Clarys:

Jim is a retired USAF Scientist and a combat veteran from the Vietnam era. Mary is a retired NICU nurse who shot F-Class competition before injuring her back. Between them, they have over 100 years of experience in hunting and shooting. They have published over 800 articles and reviews, many of which can be read on AmmoLand News.