Sig Sauer Kilo2200BDX Laser Range Finding 7X25mm Monocular

Sig Sauer Kilo2200BDX Laser Range Finding Monocular Featuring SIG SAUER’s BDX technology, the KILO BDX is the world’s most advanced laser rangefinder. When paired with a SIERRA3BDX riflescope, the onboard Applied Ballistics Ultralite calculator sends ballistic drop data via Bluetooth directly to the SIERRA3BDX’s BDX-R1 reticle, providing an illuminated holdover dot and wind hold. FEATURES BDX™ Ballistic Data Xchange capable, providing your BDX riflescope with an automatic illuminated holdover dot through Bluetooth pairing

Revolutionary LightWave DSP™ Technology for the fastest and longest distance range finder engine

HyperScan™ Technology provides 4 range updates per second in scan mode while RangeLock™ reports the last range result when ranging distant targets

Embedded Applied Ballistics Ultralite with bullet database and support for G1/G7

Low Energy Bluetooth 4.0 for synchronizing up to 25 custom ballistic profiles between the free SIG Ballistic App and rangefinder

Advanced OLED display provides a smaller, extremely precise targeting circle along with milling features and ballistic info including holdover angle

Line of Sight or Angle Modified range in addition to full ballistic holdover and windage results in MIL or MOA

Lumatic™ Display automatically calibrates display brightness to changing ambient light condition

Compact, lightweight magnesium housing with binocular style eyecup and diopter adjustment

Free downloadable SIG BDX App for your smartphone, iOS and Android are supported Download the free BDX App for iOS or Android to setup ballistic profiles and synchronize custom profiles to your KILO for exact ballistic solutions.

