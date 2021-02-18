SIX Gun Bills Introduced Day ONE of Colorado Legislative Session

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- As promised, the 73rd Colorado General Assembly reconvened yesterday after taking a month-long recess due to COVID. It makes us wonder how much they are even needed if they can just recess on a whim.

On their first day back in session over 200 bills were introduced, 6 of them firearms related. We do anticipate more gun control bills to be introduced in the coming days, primarily a “mandatory waiting period” bill that would require a certain number of days between completing a background check and taking possession of the firearm, even if needed for self-defense due to an immediate threat.

Here’s what happened:

THE BAD

SB21-078 Reporting of Lost and Stolen Firearms (mandatory reporting to law enforcement when you lose your gun in a boating accident)

THE GOOD

HB21-1070 Repeal Ammunition Magazine Prohibition (repeal hi-cap mag ban)

Links to each can be found here: https://www.rallyforourrights.com/legislative-watch/

We’ll keep you informed when these bills are scheduled for hearings the public can and should attend, as well as when new firearms-related bills are introduced.

