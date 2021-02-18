SIX Gun Bills Introduced Day ONE of Colorado Legislative Session

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- As promised, the 73rd Colorado General Assembly reconvened yesterday after taking a month-long recess due to COVID. It makes us wonder how much they are even needed if they can just recess on a whim.
On their first day back in session over 200 bills were introduced, 6 of them firearms related. We do anticipate more gun control bills to be introduced in the coming days, primarily a “mandatory waiting period” bill that would require a certain number of days between completing a background check and taking possession of the firearm, even if needed for self-defense due to an immediate threat.
Here’s what happened:
THE BAD
- SB21-078 Reporting of Lost and Stolen Firearms (mandatory reporting to law enforcement when you lose your gun in a boating accident)
- HB21-1106 Safe Storage of Firearms (mandatory locked storage)
THE GOOD
- HB21-1070 Repeal Ammunition Magazine Prohibition (repeal hi-cap mag ban)
- HB21-1082 Gun Transfer Background Check Permit Exemption (allow firearms purchase without background check with current conceal carry permit)
- HB21-1098 Civil Liability For Extreme Risk Protection Orders (creates a civil liability for abuse of ERPO Red Flag Law)
- HB21-1038 Concealed Handguns On School Grounds (allows for conceal carry on school grounds)
Links to each can be found here: https://www.rallyforourrights.com/legislative-watch/
We’ll keep you informed when these bills are scheduled for hearings the public can and should attend, as well as when new firearms-related bills are introduced.
About Rally for our Rights
Rally for our Rights is a non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending and preserving the gun rights of all Amercians through frontline activism, tenacious political action, and community outreach.
The Rally for our Rights steering committee consists of a diverse cross-section of gun owners – including college students, young parents, business owners, and seasoned political activists.
Colorado is a shit hole. I am lucky to have a sheriff who is not on the kool-aid. English and definitions are important. “Infringe, to encroach upon in a way that violates the rights of others.” Colorado only gets away with this shit because the attorneys are corrupted exactly like the courts, they are all court jesters or as they like to call themselves officers of the court. Scammers, if you want to know the truth. Puppets of the now closed globalist UNITED STATES Corporation which is NOT a legitimate government representing the constitutional republic and the fake globalist esquires… Read more »