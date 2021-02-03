Watch San Francisco’s Musical Bullets, Chris Cheng GO BIG on TBS’ GO-BIG SHOW Feb 4th

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Tune in to TBS’ “Go-Big Show” this Thursday, February 4 at 9pm ET/PT to watch Chris Cheng, San Francisco, California’s Musical Bullets, compete in the most extreme talent competition show ever in the hopes of winning a $100,000 grand prize.

To support Chris Cheng, please post about his upcoming performance on your social channels and tag @gobigshowtbs and #GoBigShow. Thank you!

ABOUT CHRIS CHENG, MUSICAL BULLETS:

Chris Cheng from San Francisco, California, is more than just a marksman, he is musical bullets. Cheng started his career as a professional marksman in 2012 after leaving a job at Google. After no formal training, he is now able to shoot bullets to the tune of songs such as, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Jingle Bells.” On the show, he would like to shoot a certain amount of shots within a short period of time, shoot the very tip off of a Q-tip and shoot bullets to the tune of a song.

ABOUT GO-BIG SHOW:

“Go-Big Show” is the most extreme talent show ever that will bring you to the edge of your seat. With jaw-dropping acts so big only a coliseum could hold them, the series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes. In consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts, the series was produced at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff operated under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production. “Go-Big Show” will air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 7 on TBS.

ABOUT TBS:

TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge. From scripted comedy series to late-night shows, game shows, and animated programming, TBS’ Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable — “Miracle Workers,” “CONAN,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Last O.G.” and “American Dad!,” as well as the upcoming comedy “Chad.” The network’s slate of premium unscripted series includes the popular game show “The Misery Index,” upcoming reality-competition series “Go-Big Show” and “The Cube” and the revival of fan-favorite “Wipeout.” TBS’ lineup also includes comedy hits like “Family Guy” and “The Big Bang Theory,” classic sitcom favorites “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and “ELEAGUE,” WarnerMedia’s eSports gaming competition. Viewers can watch shows on the TBS app, available for iOS, Android, Xbox One and other platforms and devices. Website: www.tbs.com