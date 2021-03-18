Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Primary Arms has a sale on the Foxtrot Mike Products Complete FM9 Premium 9mm Lower Receiver for just $259.00 with a 1 per household buy limit. While on the page check out the Optional Accessories, when you follow our links below it activates a sale where you can also pick up the SB Tactical SBA3 AR Pistol Stabilizing Brace $99.99 when you check out.

Building a reliable 9mm AR when using Foxtrot Mike Products. The FM Products FM9 9mm complete lower receiver is machined from a block of billet 7075-T6 aluminum and is compatible with Mil-Spec components. This dedicated 9mm AR lower is designed to be used with the highly popular Glock magazines and even features a last round bolt hold open which is not a common feature of other 9mm lowers. The AR 9mm lower Glock compatible receiver comes finished with trigger, safety selector, carbine buffer tube, pistol grip, bolt release, and takedown pins. Start your AR-9 build off right with the FM Products 9mm complete lower receiver. Features: Machined from billet 7075-T6 aluminum

Compatible with 9mm Glock style magazines

Last round bolt hold open

Comes fully assembled

Ambidextrous safety selector

Kriss Defiance pistol grip

Standard Mil-Spec end plate

Lifetime warranty through FM Products

100% made in America

Not California compliant Because the AR9 lower is machined directly from billet, it allows FM Products to add features like an integral trigger guard and a magwell designed specifically for 9mm Glock magazines. It gives them the freedom to build a truly unique lower that functions well and looks great doing it. Feature rich, high-quality, and affordable, Foxtrot Mike Products offer cutting edge solutions utilizing the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes available.

Foxtrot Mike Products Complete FM9 Premium 9mm Lower Receiver $259.00

