Make your Own Home Made Caps & Primers for your “Ghost Ammo”~ VIDEO

Editors Note: With all the made-up hysteria over the fake scare word “ghost guns” we figured we would set the bait and see what anti-gun hack started to use our next made-up word for unregistered “ghost ammo”. Who do you think will be the first ignorant clown to try and scare Karens with it? I am guessing they will have a (D) near their name.



U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For most of a year now commercial ammunition primers #ad have been almost impossible to purchase due to demand. I once believed primers were the weak point in making and reloading your own ammunition. Cartridge cases last a long time, when used with moderate loads. There are tens or hundreds of billions of them in existence. Bullets can be cast from lead or swagged for those willing to do the work. Gunpowder can be made. Hobbyists make black powder fairly commonly. There are even a few substitutes for smokeless power, or which can be used to stretch smokeless powder.

One shotgun round has enough gunpowder for 3-5 pistol rounds.

But primers… many people consider them beyond the capability of the average person. They are wrong.

Home Made Caps & Primers

Dedicated hobbyists have done the work and the research necessary to allow the ordinary person, using the same sort of care used in reloading ammunition, to recharge/reload primers and to make percussion caps if desired.

All activities have a level of risk associated with them. This correspondent and AmmoLand News have no control over what readers chose to do. The information in this article is for educational purposes only. No activities should be undertaken without using all necessary safety precautions.

There are several different methods used to recharge primers, varying from the simple to the complex. The simplest uses roll caps which can be purchased at the local dollar store. The most complex requires wet chemistry at a senior high school or freshman college level of expertise and care.

Marshall Thompson has become the guru of recharging caps and primers. He is a PHD chemist who has tested all the methods he documents. His work has been condensed into a 46-page manual which can be downloaded for free. The latest update was in June of 2019.

Here is a link to download Marshall’s Homemade Primer Course here or here on making/recharging caps and primers.

The roll cap (commonly used in cap guns) method is shown in this illustration from Marshall Thompson’s course/manual. The illustration is of a cross section of a primer recharged with two caps and a thin layer of powder, with the anvil seated on top.

A 1/8″ paper punch is used to cut the two roll caps to the proper diameter. Place one in the bottom of the primer cup. Place a small amount of fast pistol powder on top of the first roll cap. Place a second roll cap over the pistol powder. Seat the boxer primer anvil on top.

Expect 1 in 20 to detonate while the anvil is being seated. Use hearing and eye protection, and seat them one at a time away from any gunpowder.

Marshall describes two methods using match heads to make primers, from both strike anywhere matches, and strike on the box matches. They work but take a bit more time than the roll cap method.

Excellent results can be had using purchased chemicals to make priming mix. The easiest is the same mix used by the US Army in World War I. It is called H48. The chemicals are available without special permission. Only small quantities are needed. One ounce, 30 grams, is enough to make more than a thousand primers. One pound of the more sensitive chemical is easily purchased.

Marshall has made how-to videos on the processes. Link to video to mix H48 priming compound.

If the chemicals cannot be found, they can be made at home with simple chemistry.

Marshall describes in detail the methods and chemistry to make more sophisticated, non-corrosive primers. Most of them require a bit of wet chemistry to make the precursor chemicals for the priming mix. In the latest update to Marshall’s manual, he details 10 different methods and priming mixtures, ranging from moderately simple to moderately difficult.

All of the methods described by Marshall Thompson contain detailed instructions on how to complete each step. The history of primers included in the manual and the requirements for good priming compounds are worth reading in themselves.

Marshall notes homemade primers only approach commercial products in efficacy and reliability. The best method is to stock up on components when they are cheap and readily available. That method is temporarily unavailable at a reasonable cost to most. When the ammunition bubble deflates again (it may be years in the future), remember to stock up.

While the above methods are perfectly usable, they take considerable time. One person using them can expect to produce 1-2 primers per minute.

That is plenty for hunting, most defensive cases, or moderate practice. It is about the same amount of time required to reload ammunition using the simplest handloading tools, such as the Lee loader, which I used for years while growing up.

How to make your own primers is worthwhile knowledge. Download the manual while it is still legal to do so. I recommend printing out the document before the information gets banned.

I have sold a few copies at gun shows at $2 apiece, the cost of copying. People seldom appreciate things that are given away.

How to Build Homemade Ammunition Primers Course

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.