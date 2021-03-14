Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Brownells has a make-your-own-package on the trending Mean Arms AR9 Endomags 9mm Conversion Kit Inserts for PMAGs. Get a 6 pack for $144.98 after a coupon code at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To make this package you need to add two (2) three packs of inserts to your shopping cart so you can apply coupon code “SAE” at check out. Be sure and follow the break-in instructions for reliable feeding.

Mean Arms AR9 Endomags 9mm Conversion Kit Inserts An Easy 9mm Conversion Insert for Your PMAG Several companies have developed 9mm conversion systems designed for use in standard AR-15 lowers and uppers. However, feeding a 9mm magazine through a standard AR-15 magazine well presents some issues. Typically, this has been solved by the use of magwell inserts, but Mean Arms tackled the issue with a different take: why not change the magazine itself? The Mean Arms AR-9 Endomag Conversion Kit takes any standard Gen 2 or Gen 3 Magpul PMAG and allows it to be converted to feed 9mm rounds. The conversion is built for use with Glock or Colt 9mm bolt-carrier groups. The kit comes ready to convert 10-round magazines, but it can be modified to fit 20- or 30-round magazines. No magwell adapter is needed for use with the Mean Arms AR-9 Endomag Conversion Kit, and the company ensures reliable performance with all brands of 9mm ammo.

