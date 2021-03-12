Montana: ATF Offers Reward in Gun Store Burglary of Ponderosa Arms

Helena, MT. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Ponderosa Arms, a federal firearms licensee (FFL).

On January 26th, 2021 Ponderosa Arms, located at 14 Lobo Loop, Suite B, St. Regis, Montana was burglarized where 10 firearms were reported stolen to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. ATF Industry Operations Investigators responded to the FFL and conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at (406)822-3555.

Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

