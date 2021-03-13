Northam Signs Concealed Carry Training Bill, Effective Immediately

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- March 11th, Governor Ralph Northam signed House Bill 2310. The measure allows individuals who completed online firearms training prior to January 1st, 2021, but were prohibited from appearing in person at their circuit court clerk’s office due to COVID restrictions, to apply for a concealed handgun permit through April 30th, 2021.

This bill went into law immediately upon Gov. Northam’s signature. Individuals who previously contacted their clerk are eligible and should keep their documentation. Again, the provisions of this bill only apply through April 30th, 2021.

