|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with 50 round boxes of STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Ammo for $39.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.799 each a round.
STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Ammo
STV Technology’s newest brand of quality 9mm is the “Golden Bee”. This new-production ammo is brass cased, non-corrosive, boxer-primed, reloadable, and has a copper/brass jacketed projectile made to C.I.P standards in the Czech Republic.
Specifications for STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124 Grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centrefire Pistol Ammunition:
Caliber: 9mm Luger
Number of Rounds: 50
Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
Bullet Weight: 124 grain
Cartridge Case Material: Brass
Muzzle Velocity: 1181 ft/s
Package Type: Box
Application: Shooting
Primer Location: Centerfire
Ammo InStock: STV Golden Bee 9mm Luger 124Grn Full Metal Jacket Ammo $39.99 FREE S&H
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
I saw this coming sooo i stocked up when 9MM was $10 per box
Y’all keep doing this crap YOU VOTE FOR A F—ING DEMONCRAT AND WHEN THE COST OF EVERYTHING GOES SKY HIGH YOU WANT TO BUY EVERYTHING
FIRST QUESTION ON A FFL SURVEY WHEN YOU WANT TO BUY A GUN OR AMMO.
DID YOU VOTE FOR A DEMONCRAT IN THE ELECTION IF YOU ANSWER YES I KICK YOUR F—ING A$$ OUT OF MY STORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Never heard of the brand. Definitely not spending a $1 a rd for 9mm or .223! Good thing I had the smarts to invest $1000’s during the last 4 yrs……
I refuse to pay the prices my self! I have been stocking up for over 8yrs now! I knew back in Obama’s 1st term that SHTF is a real possibility!! So i purchased as much as i could and still searching! I have at the least 1500rds per firearm! In some cases i have a few thousand rounds and plan to give them back to the Left wing Government when they come to try and confiscate “my Property” one round at a time! I dont have any kids ot feed anymore and my wife knows how i feel and i… Read more »
Still a NO for me.