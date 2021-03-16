XS Sights Introduces +2 Magazine Tube Extension Kit for Remington 870

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fort Worth, TX – XS Sights is pleased to introduce the Remington 870 +2 Magazine Tube Extension Kit for easy do-it-yourself installation. This lightweight magazine tube extension increases the capacity of standard Remington 870 shotguns by two shotshells and allows for the mounting of additional tactical upgrades. The kit includes a factory detent removal tool, a 45” Wolff 12-gauge extended spring, and the +2 extension tube.

“This is a great product for shooters looking to expand the versatility of their standard four-shot 870,” said Zack Kinsley, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “We have sold the tool to remove the factory detents for years and decided to provide a complete system that is simple, lightweight, and allows for personal preference tactical upgrades while installing the tube.”

Made from 6061 aluminum that is hard coat anodized, this one-piece tube weighs less than traditional steel tubes. The tip of the extension has wrench flats enabling an easier grip while attaching the tube. The flats also offer shooters the ability to use an adjustable wrench to get a snug fitment. Measuring six inches in length, the extension will not extend past a 20-inch barrel on a traditional four-round capacity shotgun tube.

The tube is machined to accept standard barrel clamps to allow for more support and provide the option of a sling attachment point. A short Picatinny rail can also be added to the clamp for mounting a tactical light or other preferred accessories. While built to work with the factory follower, aftermarket upgrades also work. Tested brands of clamps and followers include Vang Comp, Nordic Components, and Wilson Combat.

Covered by XS’ No Questions Asked Lifetime Warranty.

Retail Price: Around $80.00

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.