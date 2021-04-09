Biden-Harris Regime Calling Them ‘INITIAL Actions’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing six initial actions to address the gun violence public health epidemic,” an anticipated White House “fact sheet” declared Thursday. That the professionally crafted propaganda characterized itself as factual was the first evidence of gaslighting, as was the demonstrably false epidemic characterization.

That admitting these are but “initial actions,” and that there’s plenty more citizen disarmament waiting in the wings confirms what alert gun owners have known since Sen. Thomas Dodd, author of the Gun Control Act of 1968, publicly wished for “abolishing all guns” and to “destroy them all,” and since Brady Campaign predecessor Handgun Control Inc.’s Nelson “Pete” Shields revealed in 1976 the plot to “take one step at a time [to] make possession of all handguns … totally illegal.”

Protests that all the grabbers are after is commonsense gun safety is just a lie to lull the ignorant and the gullible. Of course, they’re talking about taking your guns.

I’m not going to spend a lot of time on the first five “initial actions” since plenty of gun writers and groups will be providing detailed analyses.

Briefly, here’s what’s being done and my take:

They want to ban “ghost guns,” meaning they don’t want citizens building their own guns, and they want to do it by having the Executive branch writing what is effectively law. Curiously, statistics for serial number traces resulting in convicted perps don’t seem to be advertised anywhere. You’d think if that worked, they’d be crowing about it to drum up support.

They want to ban arm braces based on one uncertainty (“The alleged shooter in the Boulder tragedy last month appears to have used a pistol with an arm brace…), and their rationale is because it makes the gun more “accurate”? So “commonsense gun safety” means they want guns to hit targets other than what they’re aimed at? And they want to make it “subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act”? So that means they’ll be put on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record that experts have deemed “ unreliable for prosecutions ”? (I’ll be expanding on this in another article soon, but in the meantime, check out how error-filled it has been for a long time ).

unreliable for prosecutions check out how error-filled it has been for a long time Not content with having Merrick Garland’s “Justice Department” essentially rewrite federal disarmament edicts, they want to come up with a due process-denying “red flag law” template for the states, with “incentives” to attract their friends and ways to put the squeeze on those who don’t fall in line.

“Community violence interventions” basically means boondoggle programs and wealth transfers from the productive sector to Democrat urban areas.

ATF already has “trafficking reports” and the grabbers use them as a feint for ending private sales and registration .

These five “actions” will all allow the citizen disarmers to advance their agenda and gun owners need to join in opposing them, both with the groups we belong to and individually as force multipliers educating those within our spheres of influence.

The sixth “action,” nominating David Chipman as Director of ATF, is something that is in our power to thwart and maybe even have some fun doing it. Aside from being a careerist with his snout in the ATF trough, he’s a creature of the Giffords machine and a demonstrable liar:

“What I support is treating [AR-15s] just like machine guns. To me, if you want to have a weapon of war, the same gun that was issued to me as a member of [the] ATF SWAT team, it makes sense that you would have to pass a background check, the gun would have to be in your name, and there would be a picture and fingerprints on file.”

He’s the oath-breaking gun-grabber who denies he’s a gun-grabber, and an “Only One” who claims gun owners who carry without police training are “untrained or irresponsible” (disregarding that qualifying in most departments consists of shooting off 50 rounds at various distances once a year and scoring a “C,” with multiple retries for those who fail). He characterizes those who reject disarmament by forming “Second Amendment sanctuaries” as “bullies” and “renegades,” and claims the Second Amendment calls for regulating firearms, not militias. For someone who “knows the AFT well,” (and that’s not a typo on my part), you’d think Chipman would know that “Waco cult members” never shot down two helicopters with.50 caliber Barrets. His mission, if confirmed, will be to use the “authority” and power of the government to accomplish what he could not as a flack for lobbyists.

But won’t anyone the Biden-Harris regime nominates be an enemy? Of course. But the point here is to thwart the agenda wherever we can and to deny them the accomplishment of a prized, publicized goal – and it can be done with very little effort.

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate like Jon Tester and Joe Manchin, who still make noises about being gun owners themselves, should be pressured to reject Chipman’s nomination. To help make that happen, NRA can apply much of that pressure by letting politicians know support for the nominee will be scored as an anti-gun vote and affect their rating. To help make that happen, members need to remind them we still haven’t forgotten how NRA ignored pleas to score votes for Eric Holder, and look where that got us.

We can also enlist anti-gun Democrats to help by treating this as a situation warranting “any chair in a bar fight.”

“ATF has not had a confirmed director since 2015,” the Biden-Harris “fact sheet” bemoans.

Fine, so the “progressive” administration that brags they’re all about advancing women is going to toss over the first and only “acting” woman director for the top slot and put in another man in what has been an exclusive boy’s club since its inception, and a white man at that. Plant this bug in the radical feminist Democrats’ ears:

Why not a woman? Why not a woman of color? Are none “qualified”?

There ought to be plenty of screeching commie harridans ready to be triggered by that.

And then there are old allegations from CleanUp ATF that Chipman never legally challenged before he was a “public figure, which should help fence-sitters be leery of the guy, and maybe even prod someone (besides guys like me) to look into:

“The problem is, that Chipman has been manipulating the Bureau sponsored contractor to pad the BQL with friends. The net effect is that the truly qualified people are not being considered for the positions. It has also been stated that Chipman has delivered HIS version of the BQLs for these contract positions, demanding his buddies be placed at the top of the list. Yep fraud. That simple. Yep the 5th floor knows.”

Hopefully, by the time the smoke clears, the Republicans will not have blown a chance at recapturing Congress in 2022, and Biden-Harris will continue to mismanage and implode for 2024.

Why not make sinking Chipman a highly visible defeat and therefore a strong signal that these b******s aren’t invincible, and we aren’t going to let them roll over us with rules, let alone disarm us?

On Thursday I joined host Mark Walters on Armed American Radio’s “Daily Defense” to discuss the “initial actions” in general and Chipman in particular. If you missed it live, here’s the archived podcast:

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.