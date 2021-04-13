Blackhawk’s “Your Right 2 Protect” Initiative Continues to Drive Success

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, continues to have success educating new and experienced gun owners alike through its Your Right 2 Protect (YR2P) initiative. The YR2P program was created by Blackhawk to support new and existing firearms owners with the goal of helping people feel more confident, prepared, and protected when carrying a firearm.

For more than two decades, Blackhawk has been providing gun owners with holsters trusted by military and law enforcement across the globe. To better serve the millions of new gun owners, Blackhawk’s YR2P initiative goes above and beyond simple holster/firearm compatibility. Through the multi-faceted campaign, Blackhawk helps educate consumers on proper firearms handling and techniques through online resources, tools, and videos. Among these tools is a purpose-built Holster Selector Tool on Blackhawk.com that helps gun owners choose the right holster for their preferred style of carrying, while additional resources provide shooters with continued concealed carry education.

“Over the last several months, we’ve seen a surge in individuals exercising their right to firearm ownership, particularly those new to shooting,” said Evan McNamara, Director of Product Development for Blackhawk. “That’s why we developed the YR2P initiative. We wanted it to serve as a way to educate and guide both new and experienced gun owners. With resources covering everything from how to select a holster to the different options for carrying, we want to continue to build confidence among gun owners all while welcoming them to the 2A community.”

Additional YR2P resources available to gun owners include the Blackhawk Carry Positions Guide. This downloadable PDF helps to educate consumers on carrying position terminology and the differences in holster designs and styles. Blackhawk also offers a full lineup of videos with carrying tips for all seasons and types of clothing (casual, athletic, business, etc.), product overviews, “how-to” instruction, testimonials, and ambassador spotlights.

Armed with knowledge from the YR2P initiative, both novice and seasoned firearms owners feel safer and more effective when carrying. To learn more about Blackhawk’s Your Right 2 Protect initiative, visit Blackhawk.com/Your-Right-2-Protect .

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.