USA – -(Ammoland.com)- DVOR has a great price on the FAB Defense AR-15/M4 Skeleton Style Buttstock at just $30.00. That is 55% OFF the MSRP! Check prices here and over here and you see why we like this short-term deal. The sale ends on 04/22/2021.

FAB Defense AR-15/M4 Skeleton Style Buttstock If you’re seeking a high quality buttstock for your rifle with Mil-Spec or Commercial buffer tubes, then you need to pick up the FAB Defense GL-Core AR15/M4 Skeleton Style Buttstock . Equipping your firearm with these AR15 Stocks by FAB Defense gives you a durable back end with an integrated cheek weld in a compact and sleek design. Safe and secure, the inverse positioning lever will not accidentally open on the FAB Defense AR15/M4 Buttstock for Mil-Spec and Commercial Tubes. The FAB Defense GL-Core Tactical Skeleton Style Buttstock features an ergonomically shaped rubberized butt-pad, so you’ll be able to quickly shoulder and easily maneuver your weapon in the field. Get yours today to experience how FAB Defense can greatly improve your rifle. Specifications for FAB Defense GL-CORE AR-15/M4 Skeleton Style Buttstock For Mil-Spec/Commercial Tubes: Gun Model: M4, AR-15

Gun Type: Rifle

Weight: 0.597 lb, 271 g

Height: 131 mm, 5.16 in

Width: 2.05 in, 52 mm

Length: 180 mm, 7.09 in Features: Ergonomically shaped rubberized butt-pad for quick shouldering and easy maneuvering of the weapon.

Interchangeable buffer tube adapters for a tight fit on Mil-Spec and Commercial buffer tubes.

Integrated cheek weld in an overall compact and sleek design.

No protruding parts, will not get caught on gear or webbing.

Inversed positioning lever will not open accidentally.

Two integrated quick detach rear sling swivel connectors.

Made of durable and light-weight fiberglass reinforced polymer composite. Package Contents: FAB Defense GL-CORE AR-15/M4 Skeleton Style Buttstock For Mil-Spec/Commercial Tubes.

