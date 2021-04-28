Democrat Governor of NJ Pushing for More Radical Gun Control, Hates Your Rights

Opinion

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Governor Phil “Free Stuff” Murphy announced statewide legislative and executive measures that will assault the freedoms of New Jersey citizens. New Jersey, with the toughest laws infringing on Second Amendment rights, the new measures will do nothing to curb gun violence, just act as more burdensome laws for responsible gun owners to navigate.

Phil “The Bill of Rights is Above my Pay Grade” Murphy ran on an anti-gun (anti-rights) platform, and it has not been a stretch for him to make good on his campaign promises to the ilk of the Commie Mommies at Moms Demand Action. Murphy does not mince any words about it, even pretending to be in support of lawful firearm ownership, with him stating during a COVID-19 press release last year that “A safer society, for my taste, has fewer guns and not more guns…”

From a press release, the following areas are what Murphy said are going to be focused on:

Funding Gun Violence Prevention Measures Increasing Violence Intervention Funding: Cities and states across the country have been demonstrating that we can achieve rapid, sustained reductions in shootings by investing in evidence-based, community-driven strategies like group violence intervention, relationship-based street outreach, and hospital-based violence intervention programs. Though the FY2022 budget process, Governor Murphy proposes an additional $10 million in funding for these initiatives in New Jersey. Dedicating $2 million to Rutgers GVRC: Governor Murphy established the Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University due to the federal government’s failure to dedicate funding to research gun violence as the public health epidemic that it is. The Governor’s FY2022 Budget proposal will dedicate $2 million to help the DVRC collect much-needed data in this area. Supporting Gun Violence Prevention Legislation Requiring Firearm Safety Training: S-2169/A-5030 (Weinberg/Reynolds-Jackson) would modernize firearm ID cards, as well as require completion of a firearm safety course in order to receive a permit to purchase a gun or receive a firearm ID card. Connecticut, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland and the District of Columbia all have laws requiring individuals to undergo safety training prior to being able to purchase. Mandating Safe Storage of Firearms: Owning a firearm for protection in the home can present a substantial obstacle to safe firearm storage, with individuals often opting to keep weapons loaded and easily accessible. Last legislative session, the Assembly passed A-3696/S-2240 (Downey/Gopal) requiring firearm owners to store the firearm in a securely locked box or container; in a location where a reasonable person would believe to be secure; or to secure the firearm with a trigger lock. Raising Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns to 21: Under current law, a person 18 years of age and older may obtain a firearms purchaser identification card and a handgun purchaser is required to be at least 21 years old. The bill (A-1141/S-3605, Freiman/Cryan) increases from 18 to 21 the age at which a person is eligible to receive a firearms purchaser identification card used to purchase shotguns and rifles but would still allow for those at least 18 to possess a long gun for purposes of hunting; military drills; competition; target practice; training; or under the supervision of a parent or guardian. Promoting Microstamping Technology: Microstamping technology provides law enforcement with the tools to quickly link firearm cartridge casings found at the scene of a crime to a specific firearm, without having to recover the firearm itself. The technology essentially creates a “license plate” on cartridge casings to identify the gun that was used to shoot the ammunition. Last legislative session, S-112/A-1098 (Weinberg/Downey) would require within a year that firearm manufacturers incorporate this technology into new handguns sold in New Jersey. Establishing Electronic Ammunition Sales Recordkeeping: The State Commission of Investigation (SCI) issued a report in 2016 finding that straw purchases of ammunition were unchecked because firearm IDs lacked photo identification. The SCI also found that sales records were often hand-written into log books — a problem for law enforcement, which should be able to consult an electronic database when it investigates questionable ammunition purchases. A-1292/S-1481 (Greenwald/Weinberg) would require manufacturers or dealers of handgun ammunition to keep a detailed electronic record of ammunition sales, and report ammunition sales to the State Police. Banning .50 Caliber Firearms: Military-style .50 caliber rifles are banned or restricted in several other states. California has a complete ban on .50-caliber rifles, Connecticut bans specific models and Maryland has some restrictions. S-103/A-1280 (Gill/Greenwald) would revise the definition of “destructive device” under New Jersey law so that it includes weapons of .50 caliber or greater. Closing Loophole for Importing Out-of-State Firearms: Individuals who move to New Jersey from another state are allowed to bring their legally acquired guns with them without registering the guns according to New Jersey law. A-3686/S-372 (Vainieri Huttle/Cryan) would close this loophole by requiring firearm owners who move to New Jersey to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card (FPIC) and register their firearms within 30 days of residing in this State. Holding the Gun Industry Accountable: In New Jersey, almost 80% of guns used in crimes are originally purchased outside of the state. However, the gun industry has failed to take any steps to stem the flow of guns to the illegal market through gun shows, flea markets, straw purchasers, and theft. The industry has also failed to make its products safer and has engaged in unscrupulous marketing. A bill recently introduced in the New York Senate would hold gun manufacturers liable for the public harm they cause by amending the state’s public nuisance laws to prohibit the gun industry from endangering the safety or health of the public through its sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of guns. Governor Murphy proposes similar legislation. Additional Measures Regulating School Shooting Drills: New Jersey schools currently are required to conduct active shooter exercises but guidelines are vague on how drills should be conducted. Governor Murphy proposes authorizing the Department of Education to establish trauma-informed and age-appropriate standards for lockdown drills including encouraging preparation over simulation; barring use of simulated gunshots; advanced notice to parents about planned drills; durational limits; training; and prohibiting rewarding children for fighting off potential gunmen during a drill. Reconvening Historic “States for Gun Safety” Summit: New Jersey was poised to host a multi-state summit in Newark last year on gun-safety issues — a first-of-its-kind event organized by a coalition of states that formed three years ago in response to persistent inaction on gun control at the federal level. The all-day summit was expected to draw governors and officials from New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-state effort has involved a sharing of data among the member states, including the exchange of information about illegal trafficking and about those disqualified from owning firearms. Governor Murphy intends to reconvene the Summit in the Summer of 2021. Announcing Nominations to the Personalized Handgun Authorization Commission: Governor Murphy today announced that he will soon file nomations to the so-called “Smart Gun Commission.” The commission aims to bring together industry experts, business representatives, and advocates for discussion of gun violence in New Jersey.

The fact of the matter is these are all just fluff. None of the proposals will do anything to stop violent actions and or actors. These are just feel good, “look at me I’m doing something” policies that not only will not help stop so-called gun violence but further infringe on the responsible gun owners in the state. The constitutionality of many of these proposals is quite questionable, even under a progressive laissez-faire way of doing things, especially given the questions asked and answered in Heller.

To cherry-pick some of the proposals:

The funding measures they want to take are just more examples of cronyism and trying to prove something is being done by throwing money at it. Nothing of any value has come from the Rutgers GVRC. Let’s see the reports and data…Smart guns? How’s that working out for ya? Obviously not too well since Murphy announced the nominations for a “smart gun” commission.

On the legislative end, all we are being provided are infringements. Mandatory training for a fundamental right is patently absurd. As a firearm trainer myself (as in I would financially gain from such a law), I advocate that everyone that owns firearms should get training, but it should not be a requirement. The state of New Jersey already has mandatory storage laws for keeping children from accessing firearms. If there are bad actors that are not following the current law already, what makes the legislature think the same people will follow a new law? The proposal to make it so that those who are 18 can no longer buy a firearm is a gross infringement. This is coming from the same people that want to allow 16-year-olds to vote. Microstamping is going to be similar to the first smart gun law in New Jersey – AN ABYSMAL FAILURE! The technology does not exist. .50 Cal ban? To quote a meme from social media I read the other day “Note to self, do not rob a store with a .50 rifle.” To even suggest that a .50 firearm is a real threat is showing how out of touch the legislature and Murphy truly are, lets get a statistic on the number of .50 firearms used to do anything illegal, showing the true carnage through facts. I’ll wait….

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs sums this situation up quite well in their recent press release:

“Phil Murphy announced a sweeping new package of gun control proposals in an orchestrated press event featuring anti-gun lawmakers, clergy, and civic leaders. Despite stating that most gun crime occurs in NJ’s major urban centers, Murphy went on to announce proposals whose focus is to restrict legal gun owners statewide, rather than severely punishing gun criminals.”

I also spoke to Dan Grdovic, the president of the Coalition of New Jersey Firearms Owners and this is what he had to say about the announcement:

“Again, the governor is proposing additional gun laws that will do absolutely nothing to curb violence (of any kind) and instead is furthering additional laws designed to make lawful gun ownership more difficult. We also note that the governor had surrounded himself with groups whose only mission is too stamp out all legal gun ownership.”

AmmoLand News is going to continue to follow these items as they develop. Much attention needs to be drawn to the infringements that New Jersey is looking to impose on the peaceful responsible gun owners of the Garden State. One thing is for sure Phil Murphy treats gun owners as 2nd class citizens, and his prejudice towards this civil right is downright criminal (this is not how you are supposed to treat minorities sir!).

John Petrolino is a US Merchant Marine Officer, writer, author of Decoding Firearms: An Easy to Read Guide on General Gun Safety & Use and NRA certified pistol, rifle, and shotgun instructor living under and working to change New Jersey’s draconian and unconstitutional gun laws. You can find him on the web at www.johnpetrolino.com on twitter at @johnpetrolino and on instagram @jpetrolinoiii .