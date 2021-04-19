Pilgrim Ammunition Self Defense Pistol Ammunition Now Available

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Pilgrim Ammunition, a manufacturer of premium high-velocity, lead-free, defensive pistol ammunition has inventory ready to ship to consumers. Pilgrim Ammunition’s Torch™ line of cartridges uses premium materials and components and innovative design to produce ammunition that rapidly expands in soft targets to mitigate overpenetration, increases kinetic energy and reduces felt recoil. Torch™ is available in .380ACP, 9mm +P, .40 S&W and .45ACP +P.

The heart of the design and performance of Torch is the use of a precision CNC machined, all-copper bullet that is lightweight and lead free. This helps achieve velocities up to 75% faster than traditional pistol ammunition in comparative cartridges, such as up to 2,000fps for the 9mm +P cartridge. This hyper-velocity allows the lightweight hollow point bullet to penetrate then rapidly expand in a starburst pattern to fully deliver its kinetic energy while mitigating the risk of overpenetration. To date there has been zero overpenetration during company testing using industry-standard ballistic gelatin. The lightweight bullet also reduces the felt recoil which is helpful for controllability and follow-up shots, in particular with smaller and more compact pistols.

Torch® ammunition is now available for consumer direct purchase at Pilgrim Ammunition. Currently, Torch™ is sold in boxes of 20rds each and with an MSRP of $34.95 for the .380ACP, $34.95 for the 9mm +P and 35.95 for the .40S&W +P and $39.95 for the .45ACP +P. For more information and complete technical specifications, please visit www.pilgrimammuntion.com

About Pilgrim Ammunition:

Pilgrim Ammunition’s sole pursuit is to develop the world’s highest-performing lead-free ammunition for carry-conceal permit holders, home defense, law enforcement, and the military.

Pilgrim’s Torch™ line offers premium ammunition for the small arms personal protection market to include .380 Auto, 9mm +P, .40 S&W, and 45 ACP +P. Pilgrim Ammunition is equipped with a state-of-the-art production facility coupled with decades of expertise in tactical ammunition development and quality control. Our products are specifically designed to save the lives of service members serving abroad, local law enforcement offices, and civilians.