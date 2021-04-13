SAF Hires Lee Williams, The ‘Gun Writer,’ To Lead Investigative Reporting Project

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Second Amendment Foundation today announced that award-winning investigative reporter [Ammoland News Author] and editor Lee Williams has been chosen to serve as chief editor of SAF’s Investigative Journalism Project.

“Lee has unique skills as an editor, investigative reporter and as a guardian of the Second Amendment,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “This is exactly the combination we were looking for to launch this project, which is more vital now than ever before.”

The mission of the Investigative Journalism Project is to showcase under-reported stories and debunk misinformation from opponents of the right to keep and bear arms in daily reporting, investigations, analysis, and commentary on the policy, politics, culture, and business of guns in America.

Williams, who is also known as the Gun Writer, has been writing about the Second Amendment, firearms, the firearms industry, and the gun culture for more than 10 years.

Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Williams was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he served as a police officer and in the Army.

He has earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop.

“I am humbled and thrilled to be joining the Second Amendment Foundation, which plays such a crucial role in safeguarding our gun rights,” Williams said. “I look forward to helping the SAF continue its vital mission.”

The SAF envisions its Investigative Reporting Project will create a network of national correspondents, who will help safeguard Second Amendment rights.

Resumes, news tips, and story ideas can be submitted to [email protected]

Second Amendment Foundation

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 700,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.